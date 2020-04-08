Editorial: Congress, be prepared

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It won’t be long before we hear more laments like John Maxwell’s.

"Our revenue is going down and just how much revenue we will lose, we have no way of knowing," Maxwell, a Scott County supervisor, said the other day.

Scott County, of course, isn’t the only local government watching its revenues sink. The self-induced coma into which much of our economy has been placed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic has meant a massive loss of jobs. Meanwhile, many businesses have shut their doors.

The loss of economic activity has meant sales tax revenue, an important part of the income stream for local governments, is taking a big hit. In Scott County alone, officials estimate a loss of nearly $700,000 in local sales tax revenue through the end of June.

Taking into account other losses, the general fund, the county’s main operating account, is projected to lose $1.6 million.

The county does have cash reserves, but that $1.6 million hit is just through June.