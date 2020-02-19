Editorial: Clock is ticking for fair maps

Still, the idea of voters picking their representatives, instead of the other way around, is immensely popular. A poll at Southern Illinois University's Paul Simon Institute said that 67 percent of the people in the state want an independent commission.

We have urged people previously to pressure their representatives to get on board with this.

We do so again.

There are few issues more important than the rules we set for our elections. And with a new Census taking place this year, the state must act soon or we will be stuck for another 10 years with the maps that self-interested politicians give us.

The May 3 date is the deadline for getting an amendment on the ballot in November. New boundaries will be drawn next year.

Here in the Quad-Cities, the evidence for a system removed from the clutches of self-interested politicians is clear.

In Iowa, the state has put its redistricting process in the hands of a non-political agency, and it has worked quite well. Lawmakers still vote on whether to approve the maps, but there are rules that prevent them from influencing how those districts are drawn.