With so many farmers still dashing between raindrops to get crops out of the fields, it's crucial that drivers remain alert during this protracted harvest season.
When drivers are unprepared to encounter farm equipment on rural roads, the intersection can result in terrible tragedies like the crash that took the life of a 9-year-old Millidegville girl on the morning of Oct. 5. The child was a passenger on a tractor pulling a grain cart on Illinois Route 40 near Sterling when the driver of a passenger vehicle attempted to pass the tractor and failed to fully clear both it and the cart.
Slow-moving farm vehicles, which travel at speeds of 25 mph or less, are a common sight on rural roads in Illinois and Iowa throughout the harvest months. It's important to note, however, that this year area roads will be busy with vehicles going about the business of harvesting crops much longer than usual, thanks to delayed planting due to record spring flooding and the ongoing challenge of bringing in the crops from corn and soybean fields soaked by frequent heavy rains.
That means Q-C area drivers should remain alert to the presence of farm vehicles and be prepared to slow down until after Thanksgiving has come and gone this year.
It's not hard to do, and all it will cost you to keep yourself and Illinois farmers safe is a little of your time. While that's a valuable commodity, protecting it at the expense of safety is not worth the tragic price it can exact.
So please, slow down as soon as you see a farm vehicle approaching, whether it's in front of you or behind.
Remember, other drivers are looking for safe ways to navigate the road faster, too. These pieces of equipment are big, often bigger than they at first appear, and they’re very heavy. They move much slower than the typical passenger conveyance. They often need more time to accelerate, slow down, stop or turn.
Don't pass farm equipment unless it is absolutely safe to do so. And when you do pass, pay attention to the equipment that farm truck or tractor is pulling to be sure you can get around both vehicles safely. Also, be sure to only pass in legal passing zones, and when you do get ready to safely go around the slow-moving equipment, be sure the farmer is aware you’re doing so. Often, when they can do so, farmers will move over to give you room. Sometimes, they can’t. Also, don’t assume because they’re slowing down they’re trying to get out of your way. Be alert for left turns before passing. Watch for hand signals.
Be sure to move over for wide loads coming toward you and be alert that passenger vehicles are eager to pass the ones in front of you.
Remember, too, just because you're still within "city" limits doesn't mean you won't see farmers on the hard roads as they move between fields and to transport their harvests to area elevators.
No matter where an accident occurs, when vehicles traveling 55 mph or more collide with lumbering, hard-to-handle equipment creeping along, the consequences can be every bit as terrible on city roads as they are on county lanes.
Finally, don’t think that because the sky is growing dark, the risk is over for the day. Farmers are working late all around us. For proof, take a look at the headlight trails shining in area fields after full dark. Farmers are working overtime.
They shouldn’t have to pay a terrible price for working long hours. And neither should you.