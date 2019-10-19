CHEERS to the just opened Bi-State Regional Commission survey, which is asking area residents to provide input on how and why they travel Illinois Route 92.
The survey, at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VS5JDXN, is a follow-up to a well-attended public meeting on the multi-community effort to enhance the busy Illinois Quad-Cities east-west corridor.
Bryan Schmid, a Bi-State senior planner, said the survey is collecting “opinions on how people use the corridor and from that, we can sort of guide the best use of the space along the entire Rock Island-Silvis corridor,” he said.
The survey, which took us under 20 minutes to complete, will be up until late December. But why wait? To-do list items like this have a way of getting crowded out of our busy lives, especially as the holidays approach. The planning effort is important and so is your input, since East Moline, Moline, Rock Island, Silvis and MetroLINK public transit leaders will use the data to determine how area residents travel and use Illinois 92, for example, for work, school, shopping or other activities.
The survey gives anyone who travels the corridor that stretches from the Centennial Bridge and Rock Island Milan Parkway in Rock Island to the Illinois 5 interchange in Silvis a chance to have some input in what will happen next. That’s because your answers will help create a “guiding principle whenever construction is initiated,” Schmid said.
We continue to be excited by the prospect of this overdue comprehensive corridor plan, and pleased to see the project has come so far. The timing is particularly important as the Interstate 74 bridge begins to impact traffic patterns and development decisions and transportation decisions in the near and short term.
Taking part in this study is an opportunity to make a real and lasting difference in your community. Please, seize it.
JEERS to the combination of circumstances pushing back the expected completion date for the Interstate 74 Bridge.
One culprit is the slow progress on the arches, according to Danielle Alvarez, I-74 project manager for the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Due to complications created by the hard winter, record-breaking spring flooding and other setbacks, the complicated arches are only half finished. The precise work can’t be rushed, we’re told. Neither can the pulley system, which will help guide the arches toward their meeting point.
As a result, she said, "Meeting our completion goal of the first half of 2020 will be challenging, and we're working closely with the contractor to determine how best to proceed to complete the bridge as quickly as possible while maintaining safety and quality.”
Meanwhile, Mother Nature, who already has wreaked havoc with the schedule, could continue to be a player. "Winter weather could make it more difficult to perform certain tasks, but we do not anticipate shutting down arch operations," Alvarez says.
That news might be cold comfort to Quad-Citians who had hoped to be buzzing along the westbound span by the time the snow begins to fly. But frustration is all the more reason to take a deep breath and keep our eyes on the prize.
We’ve waited this long for this desperately needed river crossing; we can and must wait a bit longer. It’s also a good time to remember that with winter weather coming, safety will be even more imperative, so slow down; stay alert; be patient; follow the signs, arrow boards and flaggers; and don't tailgate!