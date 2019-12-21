Editorial: Cheers & Jeers

Cheers … to the cities of Davenport, Bettendorf, Riverdale and Panorama Park on a new agreement aimed at charting a better future for wastewater management in the Iowa Quad-Cities.
This new contract, we’re told, will build on the 45-year-old agreement among the four communities, and it will make several improvements. Among them: The abandonment of old diversion lines, establishment of joint ownership of key assets, allocation of usage amounts among the four and a new funding model.
Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn says he believes this new agreement will stabilize operational costs, but capital expenses clearly are looming down the road. In 2013, the four cities entered into an agreement with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to upgrade the Davenport Water Pollution Control Plant and other infrastructure in order to eliminate the discharge of untreated wastewater. No capital projects are planned yet, but they're inevitable. We're happy to see cooperation among the cities as they work through these issues.
Jeers … to the Trump administration's continued confusion over the Renewable Fuel Standard, the law that requires minimum levels of biofuels to be used in the nation's gasoline supply. The administration announced new targets on Thursday, but it failed to tamp down the dispute over the waivers the Environmental Protection Agency has been granting to refineries.
Farm state interests say those waivers have depressed demand for biofuels, and they want those waived amounts restored. The EPA's new proposal stops short of that, and that’s left agriculture groups upset. President Trump’s political allies are griping about it — but they place blame on the EPA, not the White House.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said this week the agency backed away from a deal the president agreed to this fall.
Others are more ready to place blame on the president. Monte Shaw, executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, said Trump "has turned his back on certainty for farmers.”
Frankly, we've seen this movie before — and it's always the same. The president makes an announcement, says he loves farmers — and his EPA's follow through leaves them fuming.
At some point, you've got to wonder whether this isn't just all part of the script.
Cheers … to the Rock Island City Council for taking a step forward to discourage the use of puppy mills. The council passed an ordinance this week to prohibit the sale of cats and dogs at pet stores.
Local animal advocates have been pushing for such a measure for months.
The Rock Island ordinance would allow the display of dogs and cats that come from animal welfare or rescue organizations, thus facilitating their adoption. But sales would be prohibited. We're told this isn't as big a change as you might think; it's already common practice for larger pet stores not to sell cats and dogs, a city official says.
Animal welfare advocates hope other cities will follow Rock Island's lead.
Puppy mills are far too prevalent, especially in Iowa. We believe the Rock Island City Council has taken a positive step forward with this measure.
Cheers ... to the Iowa Democratic Party for announcing a list of 99 satellite locations aimed at promoting greater participation at next year's caucuses. Seventy-one of the sites will be in Iowa, while 25 are in other states. The rest are overseas. These satellite locations are in addition to the 1,700 precinct caucus sites Iowa Democrats will attend Feb. 3.
The Democratic National Committee is pushing caucus states to be more accommodating. An earlier plan to have virtual caucuses was rejected. Still, this is an improvement over 2016, when there were only four satellite sites.
This time, there will be locations at assisted living facilities, work sites and college campuses. In the Quad-Cities, there will be an open site at Scott Community College's campus on Belmont Road. The Humility of Mary Center on West Central Park Avenue in Davenport will host a closed site. (A closed site is only open to people who meet certain criteria, such as residents of a nursing home.) At some of these satellite locations, people have to preregister, so check the party for the rules.
We applaud Iowa Democrats for taking these steps so more people can take part in the first step toward choosing a president.