Editorial: Cheers & Jeers

Cheers ... to Joy Boruff, the longtime CEO of the Moline Foundation, who is retiring. A native of Fort Dodge, Iowa, Boruff has worked to make the Quad-City region a better place for decades.

She was involved in the "Vision for the Future" efforts back in the days of the farm crisis, and in 2001, she was appointed as the first full-time employee of the foundation, which distributes $800,000 a year in grants. In an article about her retirement this week by Jonathan Turner, Boruff said, "I want to help people fulfill their charitable dreams."

In the process, she and the foundation have helped to fulfill a lot of our community's dreams, among them Western Illinois University's riverfront campus in Moline.

Boruff's impact has been significant. She not only has had an ability to see a need and match it with resources, but she's also served as a resource to people who sought counsel on a wide array of projects.

We wish Joy well in her retirement, and all in this community should be grateful for her contribution.

Jeers ... to the increase in vaping marijuana by America's teens. The 2019 Monitoring the Future survey at the University of Michigan said that vaping marijuana has increased dramatically among eighth-, 10th- and 12th-grade kids.