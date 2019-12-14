Editorial: Cheers & Jeers

We don’t know enough yet about this to make any judgment, but we’re happy the federal government is looking into it. The department notified the state last month it was investigating Glenwood and the state-run Woodward Resource Center, which also provides care to people with disabililties. Earlier this week, the leader of the Glenwood facility was placed on administrative leave.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We hope the Justice Department’s inquiry is vigorous, and the state is transparent with the results.

Jeers … to Iowa’s continued mismanagement of the sale of cannibidiol in the state. Derived from hemp, CBD is in high demand, and you can see it marketed all around the state. However, it is illegal to sell CBD over-the-counter, a fact that seems to be lost on much of the public. The purchase of CBD is only allowed at a handful of state-sanctioned outlets.

Much of the confusion is due to the uneven enforcement of the law, something that was brought into focus with the arrest of a business owner in Ankeny last week. Local authorities said the arrest stemmed from complaints about a number of businesses.