Editorial: Changing the trajectory

In the past, people in these neighborhoods said they felt left out of other revitalization efforts. This time, Robinson told us, it's different.

What's also different: There are likely some new resources to tap. The Deere Foundation, which has kicked in funding, along with the city, to fund these planning efforts, is a potential source. (Recall, last year the foundation committed $100 million to help families and youth in the many communities in which it is located).

The city's $26.5 million in federal Covid relief funds also is a potential source of money.

Robinson says they're a long way from figuring out what money is needed and where to spend it. Even determining priorities probably will be difficult. "All of it is a high priority for me," he says.

It's easy to see why. Just reading parts of the 240-page assessment demonstrate the significance of disparities that exist in the Quad-Cities, disparities that have only been made worse by the pandemic.