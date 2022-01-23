Editorial: Changing the trajectory

A couple weeks ago the Rock Island City Council approved a nearly $200,000 contract with a consultant as part of an effort to revitalize the west end of the city.
It didn't get a lot of notice, and these kinds of contracts aren't that unusual in the Quad-Cities. Over the years, there have been innumerable efforts, in all of our cities, to study how to rejuvenate areas that need help, including in Rock Island.
Still, we think this is worthy of attention.
For the last couple of years, the City, the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, as well as other people and institutions in Rock Island's West End neighborhoods, have been working with the John Deere Foundation to cooperatively assess the strengths and weaknesses of this part of the Quad-Cities. The area is roughly between the Rock Island Parkway, 18th Avenue and 16th Street.
The partners engaged a consultant, Enterprise Community Partners, Inc., to help, and last September a report was made to the city council.
The problems the report identified were many: Low incomes and high poverty rates; lots of youth who aren't working or in school; a lack of affordable, safe housing; under-performing schools; limited access to healthy foods and other amenities; racial inequities, etc.
To many people in the Quad-Cities, this part of our community is in the news when there is crime. But we know there are a lot of assets there, too, which the report also detailed: In addition to the King Center, there are a number of other organizations and churches that provide an array of services and support. The city also has worked to provide tax incentives, housing resources and infrastructure projects.
However, given the scale of the problems the resources haven't been sufficient to make big change.
The contract approved two weeks ago is aimed at developing a plan for implementation and preparing a revitalization strategy.
We have high hopes for this effort, and we applaud those who have made the effort so far.
There are some reasons to be optimistic: For one thing, we're told this is no top-down effort. Moses Robinson, the city's 1st Ward alderman and lifelong resident of the area, says that, from the beginning, people in these neighborhoods were asked their opinions. And going forward, they'll continue to be involved.
"It's been a long time since I've seen this type of work being done," he said the other day.
Robinson, who was one of a number of people in the area involved, worked as a surveyor for the effort before running for office.
In the past, people in these neighborhoods said they felt left out of other revitalization efforts. This time, Robinson told us, it's different.
What's also different: There are likely some new resources to tap. The Deere Foundation, which has kicked in funding, along with the city, to fund these planning efforts, is a potential source. (Recall, last year the foundation committed $100 million to help families and youth in the many communities in which it is located).
The city's $26.5 million in federal Covid relief funds also is a potential source of money.
Robinson says they're a long way from figuring out what money is needed and where to spend it. Even determining priorities probably will be difficult. "All of it is a high priority for me," he says.
It's easy to see why. Just reading parts of the 240-page assessment demonstrate the significance of disparities that exist in the Quad-Cities, disparities that have only been made worse by the pandemic.
We are hopeful this initiative will lead to progress; that the community embraces the effort and, when the time comes, priorities will line up with the the expectations and needs of the people who live in this area. And that enough resources, human and monetary, will be devoted to making a difference.
It's probably not wise to get too optimistic about wholesale changes in an area's trajectory. The challenges are many, and real change is often difficult to achieve. But we believe the people who are putting the work in here deserve praise, and we wish them well going forward. We're eager to see progress and we'll be watching.