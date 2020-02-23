Editorial: Celebrity justice

Perhaps it would have been easier to take had Blagojevich been humbled by prison. He clearly wasn’t.

His press conference on Wednesday was a swill of self-pity.

We think that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot put it pretty well when she said there are a lot of people who are released from prison every day, but "the difference between most of them and Rod Blagojevich is that they accept responsibility for the crimes that they committed. They are willing to do what’s necessary to make amends for the harm that they caused."

Rod Blagojevich is having none of that.

That he actually called himself a "political prisoner" is a grave insult to people who are shackled and deprived of their freedom because of their courageously held beliefs. Not for trying to sell a public trust that, as Blagojevich infamously once said, was "(expletive) golden."

Aside from our revulsion at Blagojevich's early release, this commutation is a symptom of a greater problem: the way that Trump is doling out clemency.