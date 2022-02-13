 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Editorial: Bring this train home

  • 0
010522-qc-nws-bustos010.JPG

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, talks to a government class at Rock Island High School last month.

 BOBBY METCALF

For years now, we’ve complained about the lack of progress on the Chicago-to-Moline passenger rail connection.

The money is there, but the Quad-Cities is repeatedly told that negotiations between the state and the owner of the railroad tracks, Iowa-Interstate Railroad, are ongoing. For years, we have seen no meaningful progress.

Will that change?

The cynics could be forgiven for saying, "duh, no." But a week ago, Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, along with Rep. Cheri Bustos, sent a letter to the Illinois Department of Transportation and the railroad, saying they have "strong concerns about the lack of progress" toward a final agreement on infrastructure upgrades that are needed to begin service. (Service, by the way, that had originally been scheduled to begin in 2014.)

They also warned further delay could jeopardize federal funding, which has been extended to 2024.

The lawmakers said it is "far past time" the state and the railroad conclude negotiations.

People are also reading…

As far as we're concerned, we passed "far past time" a long time ago. But we’re happy to see Durbin, Duckworth and Bustos say so publicly.

This is a good first step. Now, they need to make sure this goes somewhere. Writing a letter is one thing, but bringing strong, sustained personal advocacy to the task — with the railroad, the state and Gov. JB Pritzker — also is needed.

We have been told, even by local supporters, they don’t believe the state’s commitment has wavered. That’s good to hear. But the longer this drags on, as the federal lawmakers’ said in their letter, the greater jeopardy there is the federal funds will disappear. Then what?

We note that one of this project’s strongest local advocates, Paul Rumler, the president and CEO of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, is leaving for a job in Chicago. We are grateful for all the work he has put in on this project over the years.

We also know Durbin, Duckworth and Bustos are strong supporters. So is the governor. We recall Durbin announcing the federal grant in 2010, an exciting day for a lot of us here that has morphed into frustration.

It’s time to bring this train home, and we’re happy to see Durbin, Duckworth and Bustos apply some pressure. Now, we need to make it happen.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: The GOP's new "big lie"

Editorial: The GOP's new "big lie"

Jan. 6, 2021, the day a mob of Donald Trump loyalists carried out an insurrection against the Capitol, is etched in the minds of Americans. No…

Editorial: A plan for the future

Editorial: A plan for the future

In a few weeks, the City of Rock Island and the Quad-Cities Chamber will know whether the state of Illinois will approve a $3 million grant ap…

Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up ... to the state of Illinois for awarding a $5 million Rebuild Illinois grant to MetroLINK for on-street, overhead vehicle charging equipment at Metro passenger terminals, and for the expansion of charging systems at Metro’s Operations and Maintenance Center to support their growing fleet of battery electric buses.

Editorial: Stand up for our schools

Editorial: Stand up for our schools

Back in the day, when Iowa had a national reputation for being devoted to education, state lawmakers made sure teachers and local school districts were well supported.

Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Down ... to the bill in the Iowa Legislature to mandate a camera be put in school classrooms across the state. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt. The cameras wouldn't be in special education or physical education classrooms.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News