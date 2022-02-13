Editorial: Bring this train home

For years now, we’ve complained about the lack of progress on the Chicago-to-Moline passenger rail connection.

The money is there, but the Quad-Cities is repeatedly told that negotiations between the state and the owner of the railroad tracks, Iowa-Interstate Railroad, are ongoing. For years, we have seen no meaningful progress.

Will that change?

The cynics could be forgiven for saying, "duh, no." But a week ago, Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, along with Rep. Cheri Bustos, sent a letter to the Illinois Department of Transportation and the railroad, saying they have "strong concerns about the lack of progress" toward a final agreement on infrastructure upgrades that are needed to begin service. (Service, by the way, that had originally been scheduled to begin in 2014.)

They also warned further delay could jeopardize federal funding, which has been extended to 2024.

The lawmakers said it is "far past time" the state and the railroad conclude negotiations.

As far as we're concerned, we passed "far past time" a long time ago. But we’re happy to see Durbin, Duckworth and Bustos say so publicly.

This is a good first step. Now, they need to make sure this goes somewhere. Writing a letter is one thing, but bringing strong, sustained personal advocacy to the task — with the railroad, the state and Gov. JB Pritzker — also is needed.

We have been told, even by local supporters, they don’t believe the state’s commitment has wavered. That’s good to hear. But the longer this drags on, as the federal lawmakers’ said in their letter, the greater jeopardy there is the federal funds will disappear. Then what?

We note that one of this project’s strongest local advocates, Paul Rumler, the president and CEO of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, is leaving for a job in Chicago. We are grateful for all the work he has put in on this project over the years.

We also know Durbin, Duckworth and Bustos are strong supporters. So is the governor. We recall Durbin announcing the federal grant in 2010, an exciting day for a lot of us here that has morphed into frustration.

It’s time to bring this train home, and we’re happy to see Durbin, Duckworth and Bustos apply some pressure. Now, we need to make it happen.

