Editorial: Bring on the crackdown

The delta variant is spreading rapidly in California and nationwide, but happily so are crackdowns by public and private employers aimed at limiting the ability of their unvaccinated workers to infect others with COVID-19.

On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new rules requiring vaccination or regular testing and masking for the 246,000 state government employees; the rules will apply as well to workers at both private and public health care and long-term care facilities. Similar workforce rules have popped up around the nation, including in the city of Los Angeles.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden said civilian federal workers and on-site contractors, too, would need to receive COVID-19 vaccination or submit to regular testing and other infection-control restrictions to remain on the job. Meanwhile, Google, Facebook and a number of other tech companies say they will require employees to be vaccinated in order to return to their desks when their offices eventually reopen.

Hooray. It’s time the stubbornly unvaccinated are held to account for their part in the resurgence of COVID-19.