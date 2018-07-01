(See Page A1 for more about The Bend on the Mighty Mississippi)
It seems fitting that the Q-C’s introduction to The Bend on the Mighty Mississippi rising up on the East Moline riverfront will be punctuated by fireworks Tuesday.
It’s also fitting that the first in what is expected to be a series of coming-out parties for the redevelopment of the former Case-IH property will occur alongside some East Moline signature events.
The city’s annual holiday traditions — the fireworks, the Genesis Fourth of July Firecracker Run, and the 60th annual AMVETS Fourth of July Parade — coupled with the grand opening of the fountain dominating the entrance of The Bend’s riverfront Murphy Park effectively marry East Moline’s past and present to its future.
If you’d like a peek at what’s ahead, the public is invited to tour the fountain all day Tuesday. The unique eight-foot wall of water merits a closer look. Tuesday’s tours also will give the community a closer view of the array of projects going on at the site that passers-by on River Drive have before now only glimpsed.
The Dispatch-Argus editorial board recently got a preview of what’s on tap for the $80 million development from leaders of the seven companies tasked with making it happen.
“It’s what East Moline needs,” The Bend property manager Mike VanDeHeede told us. “It’s what the Illinois side needs. It needs this kind of investment to know we can support one another.”
He’s right, and if it comes off as envisioned by the group of dreamers and professionals working to make it happen, the project will do more than complement the great things already going on along the river in Rock Island and Moline. It will transform East Moline’s riverfront and could help to re-energize a city, not unlike the riverfront civic center once did for Moline.
The cornerstone is the first co-branded Hyatt House/Hyatt Place. Every room in the nine-story hotel boasts a river view and is being carefully appointed by a premier international hotelier with a lot riding on this first coupling of one of its traditional hotels with an extended-stay hotel. The East Moline Hyatt, which also will feature a restaurant and other amenities, is expected to serve as the prototype for future co-branded hotels throughout the Hyatt chain.
Also planned for the 132-acre site is a three-acre strip mall, a welcome center with a band shell, and a restaurant. Expected to complement The Bend is the nearby 40 acres being redeveloped by Larry Anderson, owner of East Moline Glass. Among his plans are the Rust Belt music venue, a fresh-food market, a business incubator, and a trolley to take visitors to riverfront hot-spots.
Those seem like big dreams, to be sure. But so, no doubt, did the The Bend when it was first envisioned by longtime friends Mike VandeHeede and project co-owner Mike Jacobs.
As one of our favorite Carl Sandburg poems often reminds us, “Nothing happens unless first a dream.”
We look forward to seeing where this group of dreamers and their dreams can take us.