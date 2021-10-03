Editorial: Better 'use of force' data is needed

The department’s response seemed the most robust of all the local agencies, but it would not answer any questions about its data.

An East Moline official said the information that department provided was derived by using keywords to search old police reports. Moline was only able to provide a total number of use of force incidents for each year without detailing which types of force were used

Given the inconsistencies and gaps in data, it’s hard to make judgments about individual departments, especially in comparison with one another. That’s unfortunate. It is important that people be able to hold their local police departments accountable – and that, in part, is done by using data to compare them with others, especially those in the surrounding area.

Frankly, we think it would be a good step for our local police agencies to take the initiative and get together to come up with their own standardized method of reporting on this issue. They cooperate on a range of other things, this could be another one.

Ultimately, though, the federal government should use its leverage to ensure police agencies across the country accurately provide information about their use of force. Then that information ought to be shared with the people so they can make its own judgments – both about how force is used nationwide, and in their own states and communities.

