We have watched in fascination for two and a half years as the new Interstate 74 bridge slowly has risen from below the waters of the Mississippi River.
This once-in-a-lifetime project is revitalizing a key artery of our community. Tens of thousands of people cross the I-74 bridge each day, and we have been told its replacement is being built to last 100 years.
So it's no small thing when we hear the main builder of the span says the design is "not constructible."
As reporter Barb Ickes wrote last week, Lunda Construction, of Black River Falls, Wis., and the Iowa Department of Transportation are at odds over the construction of the twin basket-handle arches that are not just the most prominent visual centerpiece of the span but also a key foundational support.
Lunda says it has encountered issues with the designs, specifically "the geometry of the arch and tolerances within the design." As a result, completion of the arches has been delayed for months.
The IDOT disagrees with its contractor. "Our position is that at all times it remains constructible," says Danielle Alvarez, the project manager for the IDOT.
We're not bridge builders, just the people who drive on them. But when we hear the words being used in this dispute, it leads us to wonder about the safety of a span that is supposed to last 100 years.
It also is troubling that current and former I-74 bridge workers say Lunda has intentionally kept the project off schedule as part of a dispute with the state over funding. The company has a $322 million contract to build the part of the bridge that crosses the Mississippi River.
Already we have seen the construction schedule pushed back. Officials at the IDOT now are telling us completion of the Iowa-bound span won't happen until late 2020 — a year behind schedule. And the Illinois-bound span still must be built. Originally, the entire project was to have been finished in late 2020 or early 2021.
Alvarez assures us that "when completed, the new bridge will be structurally sound and provide a safe, improved traveling experience for all motorists."
We would be more assured if the parties involved had been more transparent about these issues.
From the beginning of this project, Lunda has been wholly inaccessible to our questions. Calls are not returned; neither are emails. In response to Ickes' detailed questions, the company provided her with a statement that acknowledged the differences but provided few details.
Lunda did deny that it delayed work under the original contract scope.
We are disappointed in the IDOT, too. When this newspaper has asked about delays in the arch construction, we have been told again and again how "challenging" it is. We've heard about the impact of the weather. But never, until this newspaper approached the agency about the dispute, did it acknowledge the difficulties with the contractor.
In its statement, Lunda said it wanted to honor the partnering process it has with IDOT, an apparent explanation for why it did not want to answer specific questions. We expect IDOT wants a good working relationship, too. Which we understand. But what about the other partners in this project — the public? The people who are paying for this bridge, the people who will be living with it for the next 100 years?
Disputes are not unusual in large construction projects. We understand this. But the idea that work is being purposely slowed in order to gain leverage in a contract dispute is pretty serious, and it should not be tolerated.
We will continue to watch this project as it moves forward. We do hope the pace quickens, though we understand safety must come first. We hope the contractor and the state amicably resolve their differences.
The people of the Quad-Cities are eager to see this new bridge, to see how it improves travel and fits into our skyline. But we know that completion still is quite a way off.
As this project moves forward, this newspaper will continue to watch its progress and to seek answers. We're hopeful the parties involved are more eager to provide them.