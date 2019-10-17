The Bartlett Performing Arts Center auditorium at Moline High School before the ribbon-cutting and open house for the newly renovated cultural venue. The $12 million project features more than 35,000 square feet in renovations, a 10,000-square-foot addition and a complete gut and remodel of the 60-year-old auditorium.
Guests attend the open house and ribbon cutting for the new Bartlett Performing Arts Center at Moline High School, Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Moline.
Kudos to Moline-Coal Valley schools for so quickly making good on the promise to share the beautiful new Bartlett Performing Arts Center with the entire community.
Not that it's been idle until now. This modern $12 million center has been buzzing with Moline High School students and activity since it opened, MHS music teacher Colleen Callahan and Bartlett Center manager Karlie Sandrock-Walsh told the Moline-Coal Valley School Board Monday.
For example, it has hosted a trades fair, student recitals and speeches, honor society inductions and performances of “Meet Me in St. Louis.” Students have been enjoying hands-on learning opportunities, including how to work the rigging and the state-of-the-art sound and light board.
But from the first, this center was intended to be more than just a wonderful teaching laboratory and performance and meeting place for MHS students. It was created with a major contribution from the Robert E. Bartlett Family Foundation on the condition that it would also be available for community use.
“This is our kickoff,” Dave McDermott, the district's chief financial officer, said Monday. “To say, 'Hey, we’re starting and we’re ready to advertise it.’"
As advocates of the community school concept, we're always eager to see and applaud public school uses that foster community development and community engagement beyond the typical school day. These learning centers are built by the community, and they should serve as community hubs all day, every day, including evenings and weekends, and they can connect communities in ways other institutions can't.
Throwing the doors of the Bartlett Center open to public events is a great example. And we're pleased to see that now that students are settled in, the center's schedule of community events is growing.
For example, there's Ballet Quad Cities’ Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 performances of “Dracula Unleashed!” The local professional ballet company was quick to seize the opportunity to book the venue, executive director Joedy Cook said when the troupe's schedule was released in June.
“We've been hearing about the Bartlett Center for years; it was exciting to learn it was finally open,” Cook said. “The theater manager was very excited about having the ballet company. We'll be one of the first organizations in the theater not connected to the high school.”
If you haven't seen the Bartlett Center, or enjoyed a performance of Ballet Quad Cities, this is a wonderful chance to sample what they offer. Or to take in upcoming events by Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico, Friends of India, and the Quad City Symphony Orchestra.
We can't wait to see what else the center will attract. And if you have an idea that would be a good fit for the Bartlett, contact Sandrock-Walsh at 309-743-9001.