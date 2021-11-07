Editorial: Back at the table

President Joe Biden and the Democrats took a thumping in off-year elections last week. The drubbing came as congressional Democrats continue to spin their wheels on a big social safety net plan and Americans grow more worried about inflation and other problems.
Still, Americans should be grateful to Biden for one thing that happened last week: He put the United States of America, the traditional leader of the free world, back at the table in dealing with one of the world’s most significant problems: climate change.
We’d abandoned that role for four years, and we and the world paid the price.
Those days are over.
At the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow, Scotland, the president laid it on the line. “None of us can escape the worst that is yet to come if we fail to seize this moment,” Biden said.
In fact, the president said the U.S. was more than back at the table. He said it would lead by the “power of our example.”
That remains to be seen.
There is a great deal of skepticism about efforts to curb global climate change, and that’s understandable. We’ve dithered for decades, and the countries that are most responsible for the growing amount of pollutants in our atmosphere – and who are most able to cut emissions – aren’t doing enough.
Concurrent to the conference, the Biden administration unveiled a new plan to cut methane emissions from oil and gas rigs in the U.S. This is an especially important step. Methane can warm the planet 80 times as fast as carbon dioxide.
Still, this rule needs to be fleshed out, and much more needs to be done.
Congress needs to pitch in, too. The Biden administration’s climate change strategy is a huge part of its Build Back Better agenda, but for months the plan has been stuck in endless negotiations among Democrats. (If you’re like us, you’re weary of hearing about the latest twists and turns in the courtship of Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Synema and the House progressives. If Democrats are looking for a reason why they took their lumps at the polls last week, a big reason is obvious: Aside from initial coronavirus-related legislation, the party in control has let its agenda stall out.)
Want another reason that it’s good the U.S. is back at the table? Here’s one: Climate legislation creates economic opportunity, and we are happy that Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, armed with new economic incentives, went to Scotland to pitch the state’s attempt to position itself for growth in this area. Pritzker is attempting to convince automobile makers and affiliated companies to look to Illinois as they roll out their plans to expand the production of electric vehicles.
Some politicians have complained about electric vehicles, seeing them as a threat to renewable fuels. But we think smart states are the ones that see this moment as an opportunity and act accordingly. Pritzker is doing that.
For years, Midwest politicians have partnered with the federal government to grow their economies and promote cleaner energy alternatives as our nation has sought to curb global warming and enhance our energy security. These efforts don’t stand still, however. States must adapt.
After too long a hiatus, the United States is again taking a leadership role in battling global warming. There are some who would fly the white flag and surrender; who would argue there is little that can be done, that our efforts should concentrate on mitigating the pending damage. Or, worse, simply ignoring it.
One of the reasons this newspaper endorsed Joe Biden in last year’s election is he pledged not to do that.
We’re happy to see he is following through.
We are not blinded by the enormous challenges. But as we have witnessed the damage that a warming planet is causing, we are grateful this country is once again exhibiting leadership on one of the most important issues facing our planet.