Editorial: Back at the table

President Joe Biden and the Democrats took a thumping in off-year elections last week. The drubbing came as congressional Democrats continue to spin their wheels on a big social safety net plan and Americans grow more worried about inflation and other problems.

Still, Americans should be grateful to Biden for one thing that happened last week: He put the United States of America, the traditional leader of the free world, back at the table in dealing with one of the world’s most significant problems: climate change.

We’d abandoned that role for four years, and we and the world paid the price.

Those days are over.

At the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties in Glasgow, Scotland, the president laid it on the line. “None of us can escape the worst that is yet to come if we fail to seize this moment,” Biden said.

In fact, the president said the U.S. was more than back at the table. He said it would lead by the “power of our example.”

That remains to be seen.