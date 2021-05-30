Editorial: Averting a crisis

We echo that call. As officials in the coalition say, the more people seek help now, the greater the likelihood their cases won’t end up in court.

Already, Judge Carol Pentuic referred to one lawyer who has 100 eviction cases ready to go. It’s not clear how many others there might be, but there are 15,000 renters in Rock Island County alone. If only a fraction of those are in trouble, it could be daunting.

"We simply cannot handle the volume. Evicting a tenant doesn't solve the problem," Pentuic said at a news conference about a week ago. "It's in everyone's best interest to try to divert this out of the court system and participate in the program. We don't want you coming through the courthouse door if you can avoid it. There are programs available that can help everybody."

It may not be in landlords’ best interest to rush to the courthouse. With other cases that also have been on hold since the pandemic, the court system faces a lot of pressure. Pentuic warned that eviction cases won’t proceed as quickly as they once did.

As part of this program, landlords who do seek eviction will be required to go through mediation first. Officials in the coalition hope that, by working with professional mediators, landlords and renters will find a middle ground that will work for both.