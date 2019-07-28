Rock Island leaders have inked a compromise expense policy that if carefully observed and strictly enforced, should prevent aldermen from spending taxpayer money on personal items.
The resolution creating the new policy was adopted by the Rock Island City Council Monday without opposition. When it takes effect Aug. 1, it will replace a too-generous, unregulated system that allowed aldermen to use city-issued credit cards to spend as they wished $4,000 per year — $2,000 in their professional development fund and $2,000 in their ward representation fund.
That old system was widely criticized by residents demanding change after a series of stories published by the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com detailed questionable and prodigious spending by former Ald. Virgil Mayberry.
What taxpayers will get in its place will be stricter controls and increased accountability and transparency designed to ensure that when aldermen spend their expense account dollars it will be “for the benefit of the citizens of the city and not for personal enrichment."
We suspect no one got everything he or she wanted in a carefully crafted policy that came after weeks of discussion and debate.
Ald. Jenni Swanson, 4th Ward, for example, said Monday, "I want to say that while this is not an ideal policy, it is progress.”
She’s right. We, too, had hoped for stricter rules that would include eliminating city-issued credit cards for aldermen and replacing them with a limited reimbursement-only system requiring significant documentation. And we pushed for killing the $2,000 representation fund.
The new policy won't do either of those things. What it will do, however, is provide new limits on how those dollars can be spent and when they will be reimbursed, and it spells out that unapproved expenses will not be reimbursed.
Aldermen still can have city-issued credit cards, but they will have to check them out from the finance department, and they can use them only to pay for travel and meals for meetings 25 miles outside the region. The policy also requires that unapproved credit card purchases must be repaid within 30 days. And it warns that failure to comply with the rules could result in suspension of credit card privileges.
The new policy will let aldermen keep $1,000 a year in their ward representation fund, but it limits how those dollars can be spent. Importantly, it also clearly states that “all other expenditures will be on a reimbursement basis or paid directly by a city employee.”
And it provides a short list of allowable expenses that include registration fees for conferences and local civic and community events, food and meals for ward meetings, community cleanup supplies not to exceed $100, and a reasonably priced newsletter that will be reviewed by the city attorney to ensure that it does not violate state statutes. For example, Stephanie Masson, city finance director, said, the city attorney will make sure city funds are not used to send election-related materials.
Importantly, too, reimbursable expenses will not include: charitable contributions by aldermen to favored charities and alderman’s dinners unless they are meeting with someone other than a city official.
We’re pleased to note that the new rules also spell out clearly that "it is the city's practice to only spend what is needed as opposed to viewing a budget as a requirement to spend each dollar.” We trust voters will hold them to the language they approved.
In all, it's a much better deal than we had expected. So please join us in saluting City Manager Randy Tweet, Masson and the rest of the city staff that put together a compromise policy with real teeth, and all seven aldermen and Mayor Mike Thoms, who accepted less than they wanted to create a policy aimed at guarding against future abuses.
It’s important to remember, however, that the job is not done. No policy is perfect, and even the most stringent ones can be abused when government leaders and the public aren’t paying attention.
The good news is that the new rules, tighter controls and increased transparency built into this new policy will provide watchdogs new tools to guard against future abuses and to ensure aldermen continue to be good stewards of the tax dollars we entrust to them.