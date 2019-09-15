If, like us, you are disappointed that Niabi Zoo failed to recapture a key accreditation, we urge you to consider these two key facts:
First, it’s difficult for even larger zoos that boast far more financial resources to win the rare and coveted seal of approval from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Less than 10%, or about 230 of 4,000 licensed zoos and aquariums, can boast AZA membership.
Second, and perhaps more important, the AZA inspectors also noted the significant progress the zoo has made since Niabi lost its accreditation in 2012 over such “major concerns” as Niabi's woefully small elephant enclosure and low staffing levels. The zoo at the time also was experiencing a management crisis and declining public support.
It’s come a long way since then, and the AZA took pains to acknowledge the progress. That’s why, like Zoo Director Lee Jackson, "We do not look at this as a failure; we look at it as progress.” The AZA, he added, “had a lot of great things to say of how far we've come since 2012. Now we know the steps it'll take to get the rest of the way there."
But don't expect another bid for at least two years, according to Forrest Preserve District Director Jeff Craver.
“We're just not where we need to be yet," he said. "A lot of that ties into antiquated exhibits at the zoo and a reliable source of capital funding. Needless to say, obviously we told them we're in the process of creating a foundation and working with our community advisory board, and they applauded that. It's good to have a self-assessment and get their feedback."
Especially when that feedback included no significant animal welfare concerns, unlike the 2012 AZA report, which suggested, among other things, that Niabi had been fortunate never to have experienced a disaster like an elephant or lion escape.
In choosing to accentuate the positives in the report, we're not just trying to smear lipstick on an alpaca. Nor is Kai Swanson, president of the Rock Island County Forest Preserve Commission. He seized the document as a reason to celebrate.
“I have never been more proud of the team at Niabi as I am today,” Swanson said via email Friday. “As the AZA report indicates, they've done everything we've asked of them. Now the course is not just before them, but all of us.”
The good news is that many former supporters have begun coming back to the zoo. And that newcomers are discovering a local gem with room to grow, run by people with an appetite for creating a modern animal conservatory and learning center suited for the 21st century.
“Having made long-overdue changes in management and governance, all that's lacking — and I believe the AZA report backs this up — is an orchestrated, sustained response from the community to support the vision embodied by Niabi's master plan,” Swanson said.
We join him in applauding Jackson and the Community Advisory Board members, including Bill Nelson and Liz Dierolf, who are putting together the community foundation essential for growing this vital community treasure.
“In essence, it's now up to the community to answer the challenge being given us by the AZA,” Swanson said. “I believe we as a community are ready to answer that challenge."
So do we, mostly. But there still are many who will need convincing. We urge the skeptics to consider the AZA report, then read the impressive 10-year master plan for growing Niabi into a world-class small zoo. Then, be sure to visit Niabi to see for yourself the progress that has been made in recovering from a period of decline that led us to fret that Niabi would one day become little more than a petting zoo.
Today, the arrow for Niabi Zoo is pointing straight up. How high it can go will depend in large part on what we, as a Quad-Cities community, do next.