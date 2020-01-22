Editorial: An unfair choice

Roughly 40 states around the country suspend driver's licenses for failing to pay parking tickets. Last week, Illinois stopped being one of them.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law a measure that puts a halt to the state suspending licenses for non-moving violations.

In signing the bipartisan bill, the governor said the legislation would help poor families who were sometimes forced to make the unfair choice between paying off parking tickets and buying food or medicine.

About 55,000 people will have their licenses restored, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The new law came after ProPublica Illinois reported in 2018 that the state’s suspension practices had a disproportionate impact on black motorists and that thousands of them were sent into bankruptcy as a result.

It’s not just Illinois that is reconsidering this practice. Other states also are realizing that this is a self-defeating policy. A driver’s license is pivotal to getting and keeping a job. And losing that license, particularly in rural areas, where there is sparse public transportation, can amount to a pink slip. That hardly seems like a good way to get people to pay up.