Editorial: Aldermen must go on the record on water sale

Over the past week or so, we’ve had a bit of a problem following the City of Rock Island's process for considering whether to sell its water and sewer assets.
Some members of the council told us it was their impression the city manager was given permission at a meeting last month to issue a request for proposals from the private sector.
We were told there wasn’t an official vote to issue an RFP, but an "informal" decision at the study session the council held on July 26.
Another said it was his impression that a vote would be taken at the end of the month whether to seek proposals — only to be told that there would be no vote.
This is no small matter. Even considering the sale of such a valuable asset is something that demands a great deal of study, contemplation — and accountability. It’s the latter that we focus on today.
We were a bit surprised to hear from council members that there might not be a vote on whether to issue an RFP. But Mayor Mike Thoms told us a week ago that the city manager doesn’t need council permission to issue one.
Nevertheless, he also said he believes having such a vote is a good idea, and he guaranteed one would be taken.
On that same day, however, Alderman Dylan Parker, 5th Ward, told us city staff had told him there would be no vote. Previously, he’d been under the impression there would be a vote at the end of August. Parker did not attend the July 26 meeting.
Hearing all this, we were confused and decided to ask City Manager Randy Tweet where things stood. On Tuesday, he emailed us, saying, "The City plans to search for a person or firm to assist the City with the RFP process. The awarding of that contract, if it progresses that far, will be the roll call vote to issue the RFP."
He added the council has made no decision in this matter and is only gathering information.
Ever since this issue first arose — when Illinois American Water Co. expressed an interest — we have said that it makes sense to get as much information as possible. We have our concerns about a sale — providing water and sewer services has traditionally been a governmental service here. Still, we didn’t think it would hurt to explore the possibilities.
Having said that, we know that even entertaining potential offers moves the city a step closer to a sale. After all, if the mayor and aldermen had just said they weren’t interested, this issue would go away. But, clearly, there is an interest in hearing about the possibilities. Which makes it all the more important that the people of Rock Island know precisely where their leaders stand. This is particularly true for city employees who work in this area and are surely unnerved by even the possibility of a sale.
We want there to be no confusion: If the city is going to ask for private proposals, then there should be a clear vote of the council to do so.
This is a question of transparency, and of accountability.
In the run up to the election, council members and the mayor seemed to take a dim view of the idea of selling. And, as with the city manager’s email, we are assured no decisions have been made yet.
That’s a good thing. But aldermen need to be clear where they stand, every step of the way.
Eventually, they would have to vote on whether to sell or not. But we don’t think that is sufficient. Even asking the private sector for offers is an important enough step that it needs an on-the-record, roll call vote. We hope that is what we see.