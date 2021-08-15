Editorial: Aldermen must go on the record on water sale

Hearing all this, we were confused and decided to ask City Manager Randy Tweet where things stood. On Tuesday, he emailed us, saying, "The City plans to search for a person or firm to assist the City with the RFP process. The awarding of that contract, if it progresses that far, will be the roll call vote to issue the RFP."

He added the council has made no decision in this matter and is only gathering information.

Ever since this issue first arose — when Illinois American Water Co. expressed an interest — we have said that it makes sense to get as much information as possible. We have our concerns about a sale — providing water and sewer services has traditionally been a governmental service here. Still, we didn’t think it would hurt to explore the possibilities.

Having said that, we know that even entertaining potential offers moves the city a step closer to a sale. After all, if the mayor and aldermen had just said they weren’t interested, this issue would go away. But, clearly, there is an interest in hearing about the possibilities. Which makes it all the more important that the people of Rock Island know precisely where their leaders stand. This is particularly true for city employees who work in this area and are surely unnerved by even the possibility of a sale.