Editorial: 2019: A year in review

With 2019 drawing to a close, it’s only natural to think about the 12 months that have passed – what we’ve accomplished and what is left undone.

In the Quad-Cities, we have seen progress on a range of projects, big and small, which we believe are important to our community. Still, we have to confess, some of the goals we had for the year are either idling or moving in slow gear.

That may be the nature of things. Seldom do we accomplish goals in one fell swoop. Whether it’s a home improvement project or a civic priority, slow and steady steps forward are often what’s required to meet a goal.

Still, with the year nearly at its end, it seems appropriate to offer a progress report:

• Our wish for a more prosperous year has, to some extent, been granted. The Quad-Cities’ unemployment rate in 2019 has dipped and more people are holding down jobs. The labor force grew. Median wages, the data for which lag a year behind, also were rising. However, too many people still are in poverty. The latest local figures, also a year behind, say about 3,000 more people were below the poverty line than the year before.