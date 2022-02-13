Editorial: A victory in Congress

At a time when it looks like Congress can’t get anything done, we saw a rare victory last week on a bill that will provide meaningful help to people who are subjected to sexual harassment and assault on the job.

By wide bipartisan margins, the House and Senate backed legislation to effectively end mandatory arbitration in these cases.

The legislation in the House, which was sponsored by Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., passed on a 335-97 vote on Tuesday. (Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, also supported it.) On Thursday, a companion bill passed in the Senate on a voice vote.

The legislation now goes to President Biden, who is expected to sign it.

This is a big victory for women and others who are subjected to sexual harassment and assault on the job, and it allows them to take their claims to the forum of their choice, such as the courts.

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson, who sued Roger Ailes, the former Fox News chairman, is credited with bringing attention to these arbitration clauses.

"Nullifying these ‘forced arbitration’ clauses for sexual assault and harassment claims will let survivors’ voices be heard," Bustos said last week. She and others estimate that about 60 million workers are covered by such clauses and even more will be affected.

After watching Democrats who control Congress spin their wheels for months on the Build Back Better plan, only to see it fail in the evenly divided Senate, many called for the majority to take different approach; to focus on narrower proposals that could gain bipartisan support and that would make a difference in the lives of regular Americans.

We joined that call, and we’re happy to see this legislation pass. Even with hyper-partisan debate over inflation, the Jan. 6 committee and myriad other issues, it’s good to see some things can get done. And we’re pleased Bustos was a big part of it.

This is what the American people want. It’s not only good politics, but it’s also good policy.

This legislation will not only provide help to women who have been victimized, but it also will also give abusers less opportunity to avoid accountability.

In the Senate, Democrats widely supported the proposal by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, but several Republicans also signed on early. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, was one of them and he deserves praise.

We are encouraged Congress can still get things done that have a real impact on the American people. We saw that with the bipartisan compromise to pass infrastructure legislation, and this represents another victory for the American people.

