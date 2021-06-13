Editorial: A step toward cleaner water

Typically, we hear about the dangers of lead in paint. Since the Midwest has one of the country’s oldest housing stocks, this is a particular danger. But our water systems can’t be ignored. The Chicago Tribune recently reported that 8 in 10 Illinoisans live in a community where lead was found in at least one home over the past 6 years.

East Moline found one home with 3,000 parts per billion of lead in tap water, according to the Tribune.

We believe this legislation holds great promise. If this area has a lot of exposure to lead water lines – and there is a manageable way to discover it and rid the community of the danger – then that is a good thing. We owe it to our children, to all of us, really, that the water we drink is safe. That is basic. But we also believe there needs to be flexibility exercised in implementing these new requirements. A $5 billion price tag is hefty, and while there may be federal funds available through President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan, we know state and municipal budgets already face fiscal challenges.

We think the General Assembly deserves credit for taking on this task, but it will be effective only if it is implemented with an eye toward ensuring the public safety comes first, but that other considerations don’t get lost along the way.

