Editorial: A plan for the future

In a few weeks, the City of Rock Island and the Quad-Cities Chamber will know whether the state of Illinois will approve a $3 million grant application, a key part of the $7 million plan to upgrade the downtown area.

Last month, the council approved $2.5 million in federal Covid relief funds for the project, and from what we’ve seen of the plans, they look like they’ll inject some life into an area that has been languishing.

There are four major elements: Reconstructing the Great River Plaza; redoing Arts Alley; creating a gateway to Schwiebert Park and building a dog park. With the Covid relief money and other funds, about $4 million is available.

We hope the state grant comes through to complete the picture, and that all the improvements get done. It’s always hard to tell from drawings, but we’re encouraged by what we see.

We have to say we are happy that the thought of running a street through the pedestrian plaza has been shelved. A year ago, that appeared to have a good deal of support at City Hall. We’re told, however, that a survey of area business and property owners showed they wanted to keep the plaza as a pedestrian mall.

We’re happy to see that. We believe downtown pedestrian malls have potential, and we know the one in Rock Island has a great history.

One of the things we didn’t see in the $7 million plan was a vision for programming this space with the kind of events and other activities that have given this area such vibrancy.

Jack Cullen, who was hired as the downtown director, tells us that wasn’t missed. Currently, there are efforts under way to test support for a self-sustaining organization that would help with that, and to maintain the newly improved space.

The organization would be funded much like other self-improvement districts around the Quad-Cities, which raise money from area property owners within a district and devote it to that district’s needs.

We support the use of Covid relief money for this purpose. Downtown businesses have been hurt by the pandemic, and this seems as if it is aimed at helping to alleviate some of that pain. (We would, however, like to see an overall plan soon on how the city plans to spend its $33 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.)

In the meantime, we hope the state grant comes through and this plan contributes to a better future for the downtown.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0