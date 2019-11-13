Today, the House Intelligence Committee will hold the first public hearing in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
Another public hearing has been scheduled for Friday.
For weeks, we have watched the tempest surrounding the proceedings that have gone on behind closed doors. Americans have divided into camps, and according to polls, most have made up their minds already whether impeachment of the president is warranted.
But today, we have reached an important moment in our history. Today, finally, the American people get to witness for themselves, firsthand, what this is all about, as George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of state, and William Taylor, the top administration diplomat in Ukraine, step forward to testify.
It is true there has been a lot of closed-door testimony so far, and hundreds of pages of transcripts have been released. There have been reams of news reports stemming from these sessions and transcripts. But this will be the first time that the people — we in the Quad-Cities and around the country — will be able to see these witnesses for ourselves. We will be able to watch, and judge, for ourselves the actual evidence they offer, and its gravity and credibility.
There is no substitute for being an eyewitness to history, and we hope Americans will leap at this chance to put away our preconceived notions and talking points and listen carefully to the testimony.
Call it a reset, a chance to objectively assess what evidence is offered, much like jurors at a trial are asked to set aside their feelings and do their duty.
That’s a tall order, we realize. The political realm is not a courtroom. And polls say that most Americans already have made up their minds whether impeachment of the president is necessary. A new CBS News poll reports that only 17% of Americans are undecided on this question.
You have free articles remaining.
That same poll, however, says of those who do have an opinion, 27% say their minds could be changed. Which tells us that even in our polarized state, a good chunk of the people are willing to listen. Which means the stakes are pretty high for these public sessions.
If nothing else, Americans should pay attention because this is historic. Only three times has a presidential impeachment proceeding come this far.
We also hope that lawmakers sitting on the committees will treat this moment with the dignity it deserves. That, we realize, may also be a bridge too far.
Given our preference, the questioning on both sides would fall to lawyers and other professionals, those less prone to grandstanding.
Regardless, we recognize the gravity of this moment. We hope all Americans do, too. It is too easy these days to dismiss the circus-like atmosphere that so permeates our political culture and tune it all out. We hope people will resist that impulse, understandable though it may be.
Instead, tune out what doesn’t matter — the carnival barkers and the partisans who seek to use these proceedings to their advantage.
Listen for yourselves to what these witnesses have to say. Assess their words honestly, and judge their credibility. Listen to your values.
Your opinion, your judgment, matters. It matters the most.