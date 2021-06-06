Editorial: A budget and a bad ethics bill

For an area like ours, where there is such an imbalance in the property tax burden between Iowa and Illinois, this is no small thing. Not only does this law move the state toward greater equity in education funding, but if there is to be more even growth throughout the Quad-Cities, the property tax imbalance must be dealt with; in other words, the state must continue to make these investments.

We were disappointed in how the Democratic majority handled infrastructure funding in the budget. It appears that Republicans were shut out of directing how that money will be spent. Democrats may not care too much about their colleagues across the aisle, but this area is represented by people in both parties, so we have an interest – and not just as a matter of fair play – that both parties get input.

The General Assembly also finally took action to pass ethics reform legislation, but what lawmakers came up with is not very impressive.

For a state with a reputation as the most corrupt in the country, you would expect more than half measures. But that’s what we got.

Lawmakers made progress in some areas, like disclosure, but they failed in so many other ways.