Editorial: A budget and a bad ethics bill

As usual, Illinois lawmakers did too much of the people’s business last weekend behind closed doors and with little time for scrutiny. But, after much debate, they took action on a range of priorities, the biggest being the approval of a $42 billion budget that was helped along by a better-than-expected economy.
By now, you've likely read the accounts of the partisan sniping over the state's spending plan. But given the dire predictions about big cuts and the potential for broad tax increases several months ago, it sure looks to us like we're in a far different place than we were.
Yes, the budget includes more than $600 million in new revenues, mostly from eliminating, limiting or delaying previously planned implementation of a range of tax incentives. Still, it doesn't include across-the-board tax increases on individuals, and even the enhanced revenues are smaller than what Gov. JB Pritzker had previously requested.
Nobody likes to pay taxes, but we have always thought, and said, an honest budget that still meets the state’s priorities would have to include new revenues. And with the defeat of Gov. JB Pritzker’s Fair Tax proposal last fall, it shouldn't be a surprise some previously scheduled tax reductions were affected.
On the spending side, we were happy to see the new budget includes the commitment of another $350 million to shift the state’s education funding model away from property taxes.
For an area like ours, where there is such an imbalance in the property tax burden between Iowa and Illinois, this is no small thing. Not only does this law move the state toward greater equity in education funding, but if there is to be more even growth throughout the Quad-Cities, the property tax imbalance must be dealt with; in other words, the state must continue to make these investments.
We were disappointed in how the Democratic majority handled infrastructure funding in the budget. It appears that Republicans were shut out of directing how that money will be spent. Democrats may not care too much about their colleagues across the aisle, but this area is represented by people in both parties, so we have an interest – and not just as a matter of fair play – that both parties get input.
The General Assembly also finally took action to pass ethics reform legislation, but what lawmakers came up with is not very impressive.
For a state with a reputation as the most corrupt in the country, you would expect more than half measures. But that’s what we got.
Lawmakers made progress in some areas, like disclosure, but they failed in so many other ways.
There is only a six-month bar on ex-lawmakers lobbying. Neighboring Iowa has a 2-year prohibition, and most states at least make lawmakers wait a year before they can cash in.
Illinois did the bare minimum.
Meanwhile, legislators continue to handcuff the Legislative Inspector General.
The reform bill would allow an investigation to start without the approval of the Ethics Commission, but it still affords legislators with plenty of protection, refusing to give the inspector general broad authority to investigate; nor does it let the office publish its findings without lawmaker approval.
These drawbacks still will allow unfavorable news to be buried. A previous inspector general said that's exactly what happened a couple of years ago when she found wrongdoing by a lawmaker, only to see her findings deep-sixed. We don’t see anything in this proposal that would prevent a repeat of that.
We’re disappointed that, after more than a year of talking about ethics reform, this is the best that Springfield could come up with.
It will likely do little to change the state’s image.
We should note another big change legislators put in motion last weekend: Legislators approved moving next year’s primary election to June. Voters will notice this change. It was done to accommodate the late arrival of Census data needed to redraw congressional districts.
It’s good the actual Census count will be used to redraw congressional maps, rather than the estimates used to form new state legislative and Supreme Court districts, but nobody should think this will result in fair congressional boundaries. There is still a single party that controls the process.