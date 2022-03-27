Editorial: A broken system

Cook County Judge Patrick Murphy is sending a message, and we hope it’s getting through.

Seven times over the past three months, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith has been cited for contempt by the court for failing to comply with an order to move kids in the department’s care to a more appropriate setting. (Some Chicago media outlets reported on Friday an eighth contempt citation had been issued.)

Some citations have been dismissed after placements were found, but consider the details of some of the remaining cases, as reported by Capitol News Illinois: A 17-year-old boy locked in a psychiatric hospital for four months longer than medically necessary; a 16-year-old girl housed in 25 different places in two months, prior to which she was in a locked psychiatric hospital for nearly two months after it was recommended she be moved; an 11-year-old girl approved for discharge from a locked psychiatric hospital who has been waiting for almost a year to be moved.

Illinoisans have known for years its child welfare system is badly broken, but the escalating number of contempt citations seem to come with this demand: Something needs to change, and it needs to change now.

The citations, as well as an article in the Chicago Tribune last week, laid bare the many problems in a system that continues to fail its most vulnerable kids: A lack of staffing, high turnover, a shortage of providers – not enough attention from the state’s top leaders who instead devoted their attention to other matters over the years, like budget and pension woes.

"DCFS is in the worst shape it’s been in 30 years," Cook County Public Guardian Charles Golbert said, according to the Tribune. "At some point everybody involved in child welfare — judges, providers, lawyers — has to say, ‘Enough is enough. Drastic times call for drastic measures.’"

This isn’t just a Chicago problem. The Department of Children and Family Services is responsible for the welfare of children all over the state, including the Quad-Cities and other downstate areas.

Earlier this month, we read the heart-wrenching story of 1-year-old Sophia Faye Davis, a sweet-looking little girl who lived near Springfield. She died in February, and the girlfriend of her father has been charged. According to news reports, the little girl’s mother said she had contacted DCFS with concerns Sophia was being abused; however, she became the third child to die in as many months after reports of neglect, according to Capitol News Illinois.

For many years, child welfare advocates, politicians, news organizations and others have pointed to the state’s failure to protect its most vulnerable residents. For years, we’ve heard about the death of kids who should have had our protection.

Still, the problems persist.

When Gov. JB Pritzker ran for office, he said this would be a priority for him. To his credit, and that of the Legislature, more resources have been allocated to the agency.

Still, the problems persist.

The challenges are daunting. In testimony to a legislative committee, Smith said it’s not as if he’s ignoring the judge’s orders. But, he said, 20 kids who are in psychiatric hospitals beyond medical necessity are put in proper placements every month.

That’s right, 20 each and every month. In January, the Tribune reported that over the previous year, more than 350 children were locked in psychiatric facilities for an average of 55 days because DCFS could not find a suitable place for them.

The problem seems overwhelming.

We applaud Judge Murphy for his attempt to shake up the status quo. Something needs to be done. For too long, Illinois’ kids have been put at risk by the state’s failure to protect them.

We realize there are a lot of good people who work for this agency, and the work they do is about as challenging as it gets. We realize, too, the risks of this work, as demonstrated by the death of Deidre Silas, a DCFS worker who was killed in January while investigating a report of children in danger in Thayer, Ill.

Our hope is Judge Murphy’s actions have caught the attention of policymakers in this state, including in the legislature who are charged with oversight. But it’s not just our elected leaders who should sit up and take notice; it’s all of us. We shouldn’t just look at stories in the newspaper or on television about children who are lost too soon, who are confined to psychiatric hospitals for weeks on end, and move on to the next thing.

This judge has taken steps to shake up the status quo, and now it is up to all of us to join him; to demand of our representatives and senators, of our governor, to fix this broken system.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0