We suspect fans of our weekly guest writer feature already have noted a glaring absence in Viewpoints today. There is no offering from the local writers who have comprised our 23rd stable of guest columnists.
That's because the last of this most recent group of talented local writers, Jim Briggs, signed off a week ago today to make room for the winners of our 24th annual Guest Columnist Contest now in progress.
With just five days left until the midnight Monday, Sept. 30, deadline for submissions, and entries trickling in, we wanted to be certain that it was on our all of our readers' radar.
We'd hate to think that potential winning writers missed the chance to share their work once a month with tens of thousands of Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com readers because they didn't know about this year's contest.
Remember, you don't have to be a professional writer to enter. So if you've wanted to make a bid in the past but were afraid you weren't qualified, think again. All you need is to have something to say and the desire and ability to say it. If you're worried that it will take too much of your time, we have you covered. We designed the feature so a single writer will write once every five weeks to be sure busy people can take part.
Remember, too, we want your views, whatever they are, whether we agree with them or not. What you write about is up to you. But we can't stress enough that our goal continues to be getting local writers to write about local and regional people and issues. Entries from writers who can demonstrate the ability and willingness to keep it local generally enjoy a big edge with our judges.
Anyone can apply except politicians, political operatives and officeholders. Another top goal of our annual contest continues to be getting new faces, new opinions and new writers on the page so past winners are not eligible to enter. Past applicants, on the other hand, are encouraged to send a new column and new ideas. Many have had success in a subsequent bid with a new column and list of topics. Whether this is your first time entering or your fifth, however, be sure your submission is your own original work and that it has never appeared anywhere else.
(Please, be sure to note these and other important details listed below.)
Did we mention that you will get paid for your work? It's a modest $25 a column. But past winners have told us the real reward is the satisfaction of being able to say that they're paid and the pleasure of sharing their words, thoughts and ideas with their friends, neighbors and others who read the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com.
You won't find out for yourself, however, if you don't get your entry in by Monday's midnight deadline. So hurry and enter for your chance to appear alongside our editorials once a month for the next year.
WANTED GUEST WRITERS
Up to five writers will be selected to serve at least six months, writing one column every five weeks for our Viewpoints pages. Pay is $25 per column.
QUALIFICATIONS: Have strong opinions and express them well.
TOPICS: The sky is the limit, with one proviso: Writers must write about local or regional issues.
WHO CAN APPLY: The contest is open to anyone except current officeholders, candidates for office, political party leaders, and single-issue activists.
HOW TO APPLY: Submit an original column of 600 words or fewer that has not been published before either in print or online, a short biography, and a brief outline of other issues you might want to address in future columns. Applications missing any of these items will not be judged. Sign your opinion. No pseudonyms.
HOW TO SUMBIT: Email column and supporting material to letters@qconline.com (please put "guest columnist contest" in the subject line). Or drop it off at the Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com, Viewpoints, 1033 7th Ave., Suite 101, East Moline, IL 61244-1462.
DEADLINE: Entries received after midnight Monday, Sept. 30, won't be judged.