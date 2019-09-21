CHEERS to the new Western Illinois University Board for its current plan to take a vote on releasing the tapes of portions of closed sessions the Illinois Attorney General's Office has ruled should have been conducted in public.
Darcie Shinberger, executive director of university communications, said that if current trustees approve the resolution, recordings from the portions of three earlier meetings that the AG's public access counselor deemed illegal will be available online shortly after that meeting.
Good. We trust they will quickly follow through with both to signal that unlike the past board, this one is committed to governing in the sunshine.
JEERS to the price Mother Nature continues to exact from our community. Record flooding and periods of drought interspersed with heavy rains have combined to create ongoing challenges.
Farmers still are being impacted, for example, by record spring flooding that kept them from planting crops until much later than usual. As a result, those who managed to get a crop in at all are crossing their fingers that the first hard freeze won't come before corn and soybeans are ready for harvest.
Late, scattered harvest dates also will be a challenge, if they make it harder to get the crop in or impact its quality.
Recent wet weather also is challenging the crop in the ground. DeAnne Bloomberg, the Illinois Farm Bureau’s director of issue management, said recently, “Harvest conditions are anticipated to be late due to the planting conditions last spring. But our latest weather has not provided ideal drying conditions.”
Bloomberg says it will be a long harvest in Illinois and the Quad-Cities region, where crops are generally in by Thanksgiving. Some farmers could be out in the fields well into December.
Making things worse for weather-weary farmers is the storm brewing on trade and reduced demand for ethanol. “These are incredibly uncertain times for farmers,” Bloomberg said.
Our hearts go out to them, and our fingers are crossed that no new challenges are thrown their way in this difficult year.
CHEERS to Deere & Co. and Sherrard High School for a generous arrangement that will result in multiple high school classes offering hands-on learning opportunities for kids.
It all started when Deere & Co. donated some $23,000 worth of engines to the Sherrard School District. Ag instructor John Rasty is using them to teach young people how to work on engines of a variety of sizes and complexity.
“Some are two-cylinder, diesel, tractor or combine engines. ... They weren’t using them anymore and knew we could use them to help train kids how to work on this kind of stuff,” he said.
Deere was so generous, Sherrard opted to share engines with students in other districts, including Rockridge and Mercer County, so those kids also can learn to take apart an engine, examine the pieces, put it back together, and get it running. At Sherrard, engines also will be used later to teach more advanced skills to more advanced classes.
Kudos to Deere & Co., Rasty and Sherrard graduate Janson Bender, whom Sherrard School Board President Rhys Fullerlove said helped secure donations, including the engines and metal used for welding instruction. Deere & Co. also has brought a welding simulator to Sherrard to talk about internships and job opportunities for students after graduation.
The engine story is just one of many great things going on in area classrooms to boost what was once referred to, often dismissively, as vocational education. Employers and students have paid the price for cutbacks in programs that teach the job skills employers and students require. Now educators are building partnerships with generous businesses and providing classes designed to prepare kids for 21st century jobs. It's nice to see area districts such as Sherrard leading the way and sharing the wealth.