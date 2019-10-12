The Quad-Cities is saying goodbye to a quartet of inspiring leaders. Each deserves a standing ovation from the community to which they have given so much. So please join us in offering:
CHEERS to Moline's Larry Lorensen, 81, an influential educator, former Moline elected official, volunteer, and civic leader who is being laid to rest today.
Whenever his community called, Lorensen answered. That included serving as a Moline alderman and twice as the city's mayor in the late 1960s to the early 1980s. His hand also can be seen all over the Illinois Quad-Cities thanks to his work on the Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District Board, which he joined in 1987 and still chaired at the time of his death last Sunday.
Generations of Quad-Cities leaders, public servants and good citizens also were grown in the talented teacher's Alleman High School and Black Hawk College classrooms.
"Next to his family, his greatest love was his community," said Jeff Nelson, general manager of MetroLINK, for whom Lorensen was a mentor and an inspiration. "It is a passion only certain people have. ... I cannot express the gratitude I have for all that he did for me and for those he represented. An amazing man.''
You have free articles remaining.
The Quad-Cities is fortunate that this amazing man chose to call to our community home. He and his leadership will be missed.
CHEERS to Robert "Bob" Morrison, a founder of Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, who died Monday. When his life is celebrated on Oct. 19 in his hometown of Muscatine, we suspect the event will be crowded with grateful veterans, and no wonder.
This founding member of the Quad-Cities chapter of the Honor Flight Network dedicated the last 11 years of his life to honoring war era veterans through Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.
The number of area veterans who have been reached by Q-C Honor Flight is impressive, especially when you consider that on Oct. 31, the Q-C's 50th flight will take to the air. We are in Morrison's debt for leading the way in honoring these American heroes. Salute!
For the past 50 years, the Pitzes have logged countless hours of volunteer service to our community. With the couple moving to Chicago to be nearer their grandchildren, friends plan to gather on Oct. 15 at Rock Island's Tri-City Jewish Center to celebrate the pair.
“Both Art and Suzanne have been incredible assets to the Quad-Cities communities in so many ways and for so many decades,” said Allan Ross, executive director of the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, said. “Their accomplishments would fill a book.”
If such a book existed it would be required reading for future good citizens everywhere.
“Suzanne and I are not anything special. It's just what you do,” Art Pitz said. It's our community's good fortune that the Pritzes chose to do it here for so long.
JEERS to Illinois Senate President John Cullerton and key Democratic Senate leaders who continue to resist the growing call for state Sen. Martin Sandoval's removal as chair of the Senate Transportation Committee while he remains the subject of a federal investigation.
It's true we don't know what's behind the raids on Sandoval's home and office, and he has NOT been charged with any crime. But early reports about the investigation are increasingly troubling, so it makes sense to remove Sandoval now as leader of a committee that has just begun shepherding Illinois' $45 billion capital development program
“I think everybody that serves in this dome, and outside looking in, should be very concerned about these allegations, and he should do the right thing and step aside,” said Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza, a fellow Democrat and the keeper of the state's checkbook.
Given that Sandoval has so far given no indication that he plans to do so, Cullerton should remove him without further delay.