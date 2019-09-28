CHEERS to the school boards and staff who have grabbed the opportunity voters gave them to make Rock Island County schools shine.
And a standing ovation to the county taxpayers who voted in 2016 to increase sales taxes throughout the county by 1% to pay for school construction projects, as well as the supporters who refused to give up, finally passing the tax hike on the third try.
We've cheered some of the projects individually, but they are just a sampling of the things that schools are doing with those dollars to modernize facilities and create the environments necessary to deliver a 21st-century education.
As education reporter Nicole Lauer detailed in an in-depth report last Thursday, there are projects big and small going on or planned in districts in every corner of the county. Even more impressive is that districts got started so quickly. Sales tax collection didn't even begin until July 2017, and dollars didn't start coming in until last year. It demonstrates in part the pent-up need for a reliable funding source to make Rock Island County schools places where parents want to send their children, and our community a better place to call home.
Thanks to all who are doing all they can to make it happen.
JEERS to the latest investigation by federal investigators involving a top Illinois political operative.
On Tuesday, federal authorities conducted raids on the Chicago home and Springfield offices of state Sen. Martin Sandoval, the chair of the Illinois Senate Transportation Committee. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that federal authorities took away boxes of items, plus electronic devices.
According to the newspaper, Illinois Senate President John Cullerton intends to gather the facts before deciding whether Sandoval should be removed from chairing a committee that is so powerful it played a major role in the multibillion capital development plan approved by lawmakers earlier his year
“It doesn’t look good, but we don’t know what it’s about," the Chicago Democrat said. "We don’t even know if he’s the subject matter. But it looks like it’s a criminal investigation.”
Sandoval is the third Illinois state senator to be raided by federal authorities recently. One of them, Sen. Tom Cullerton (a distant relative of the Senate president) was removed from his committee chairmanship because he is facing a 41-count embezzlement indictment alleging he took unearned salary and benefits from the Teamsters.
As for Sandoval, President Cullerton told the Sun-Times, “I hope to God that nothing was done involving the Legislature." So do we. Either way, however, we urge Cullerton to temporarily remove Sandoval from a position with control over billions of state taxpayer dollars until we know for sure.
CHEERS to the readers who have responded so far to our latest call for guest columnist contest entries.
We’re also using this forum to remind those who are thinking about making a bid to write once every five week for our Viewpoints pages that there are just two more days to get your submission to us. If you miss the midnight Monday deadline, your entry cannot be judged. It's also critical that your entry include all three key components: a 600-word-or-fewer sample column, a short biography, and a list of other topics you might address during your stint as a guest writer.
Pay is $25 per column and at this late date, the best way to enter is by sending your submission to letters@qconline.com. Please put "Guest columnist contest" in the subject line. Additional details also can be found at https://qconline.com/opinion/editorial/don-t-miss-chance-to-be-a-guest-writer/article_aa9faace-3c61-5b61-92cc-6590c9e06fa7.html.
But above all, please hurry or you’ll miss your chance to join this year’s stable of local contributors.