CHEERS to the new city flag Silvis unfurled this week, and to designer Holly Handel, a Silvis native and accounts payable clerk at Silvis City Hall. Kudos, too, to city leaders who chose to use a contest to find a new flag and the 10 designers who accepted the challenge. An extra round of applause to 1st Ward Ald. Larry York, who ran the contest. Handel's creation was selected after an impressive number of residents voted on their top choice on the city's Facebook page.
Handel's Silvis roots run deep. Her grandmother was born in a railroad boxcar, for example, and she worked to include that in a design that showcases the city's history and its present with the slogan "Home of Heroes & Champions." The blue flag also features white train tracks, a locomotive, eight stars for the original Hero Street heroes, and a golf tee for the John Deere Classic and The Silvis course where it is played, the TPC at Deere Run. The outline of a golf ball also dots the first “I” in Silvis. The best part of the flag may be what you don't see.
Woven into the flag is Silvis residents' strong sense of community, which was evident when hundreds of longtime residents and newcomers took part in the contest.
JEERS to the giddy response to what turned out to be space-shattering news: Two women, estrogen and all, donned space suits, left the safety of the International Space Station and .... drum roll, please, did their jobs.
Don't get us wrong: We're tickled, well, pink that Christina Koch and Jessica Meir broke a barrier last Friday that we didn't know existed. In case you have been living under a rock, here it is: These two experienced NASA astronauts took part in the first all-female spacewalk in history. It qualifies as a Big Deal only because prior to last week, 420 previous spacewalks had included a man. For the record, this wasn't even one of the women's first spacewalk rodeo. Koch was registering her fourth EVA (extravehicular activity). And as long as we're cheering gender-based space milestones: When she completes her scheduled 11-month spaceflight, she will record the longest spaceflight ever by a woman.
As for the spacewalking milestone, it didn't go off without a glitch, at least at the start. The first all-female spacewalk would have taken place earlier, but the space station didn't have two spacesuits that would fit the women's smaller frames. Ouch!
For the astronauts in question, Friday's milestone was business as usual. Which in itself is the real story here. Women have come and gone a very long way since they were first admitted to the space program in 1978, and after Sally Ride became the first U.S. woman to travel to space in 1983. The Russians apparently had no fear that a woman in space would paint the skies pink. They sent Cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova beyond the clouds in 1963.
Milestones like these DO matter, of course. They matter a lot -- to women and to men. So we're happy to salute women like Koch and Meir who continue to blaze trails in space and on the ground.
But we'll be cheering even louder for the world in which today's "firsts" for women are seen as just another day at the office -- whether that office is located on the ground or among the stars.
CHEERS to Moline Ald. Sonia Berg for her new role in helping create affordable housing throughout Illinois. She was tabbed this week by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to join the nine-member Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) Board.
Once she's confirmed by the state Senate, Berg will make decisions about funding for housing rehabilitation and single-family home purchases for low-income, handicapped and senior residents using low-rate mortgages. The IHDA also offers loans for construction of multi-family units and oversees federal rent subsidy programs. Many of the people served by the agency live here in our community, Berg said.
Berg, a real estate agent, clearly has the background for the job, including serving as director of community and member relations with the Economic Growth Corporation of Rock Island and as a consultant for Bridge Investment Community Development Corporation. It's important work that will impact the Q-C and beyond, and we salute her for her willingness to take it on.