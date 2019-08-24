CHEERS to the Kiwanis Club of Rock Island for once again stepping up to invest in a Rock Island riverfront parkway that the generosity of its members originally helped to create back in the 1980s
The club, which turns 100 this year, chose to celebrate its centennial in part by contributing $25,000 to match a $25,000 grant the city secured from the Bicycle Path State Grant Program.
As service organizations everywhere struggle to attract and keep members, the Rock Island Kiwanis birthday celebration and its generous contribution give us fresh reasons to hope that there is a healthy future ahead for essential community service groups like this one.
Consider that without the assistance of the Kiwanis club, Rock Island would not have been able to afford to upgrade a trail that John Gripp, Rock Island parks and recreation director, called "extremely important to the parks department and the community in Rock Island.”
Consider, too, that the walk-bike path around Potter Lake also is part of Sunset Marina, where big plans are afoot to upgrade the city-owned facility thanks to its new private manager, F3. And the jog-bike path also connects to the Great River Trail from Rock Island to Savanna.
Thank you, Kiwanis, for this and 100 years of other great gifts to Rock Island and the Q-C.
JEERS to the grownups who made cannabis-laced candy so readily available that it could be freely shared before classes began at Rock Island High School Tuesday.
Fortunately, the impact appears to have been relatively minor. While there were reports that some felt sick after eating the THC-laced gummies, no one was hospitalized.
The student who passed out the candies also has been identified and is expected to be disciplined, according to the school district. Good. It was a stupid thing to do. Let's hope he or she never does anything like that again.
Left unaddressed so far is how the items came into the distributor's possession and how easy it was for the candy sharer to get access to them.
Which leads to an important question to contemplate before marijuana becomes legal for adults in Illinois on Jan. 1: How will the state and communities that allow marijuana sales work to keep these easily ingested products out of the hands of kids?
That's been a challenge in other states where marijuana has been legalized. For example, public health officials in Washington, Maine and Massachusetts have reported surges in the number of kids of all ages being poisoned by pot, and most of case have been linked to edible products.
If Illinois recreational marijuana products mirror the array of medical-cannabis products available now, grownups will be able to buy pot-laced teas, chocolates, cookies, gummies, caramels, granola bars, noodles and more.
Keeping such products out of the hands of kids will ultimately be the responsibility of Illinois sellers and the grownups who buy the products. State and local authorities, however, also have a duty to ensure there are serious consequences for those who refuse to take that responsibility seriously.
CHEERS to all who worked together to get the Quad-Cities rocking at the first Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops ever held at the Rock Island Arsenal.
Remarkably, it turned out there had been no need to worry that it would be challenging for concert-goers to get on and off the island and through the gates of this government facility to enjoy the 2019 Quad City Symphony's Pops concert and its salute to Queen.
The event was moved to the island because of lingering damage at LeClaire Park, its usual home, from the historic flood of 2019. The Arsenal turned out to be the perfect site for the Quad-Cities annual riverfront party.
And the sounds of the Arsenal’s cannons that punctuated the traditional Pops closer Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” and Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever” were a perfect coda for a stellar night. Bravo to all who made it happen.