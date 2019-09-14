Cheers to the Seventh Annual Fall Belgian Fest at Moline's Stephens Park along historic 7th Street. The fest, which runs from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, offers free family fun and a chance to celebrate the rich Belgian history sewn into Old Towne, the city and the fabric of the Quad-Cities community.
Before the advent of World War II, Moline's Flemish community was the largest in North America and much of it was centered in the neighborhood where the festival takes place.
In addition to spotlighting the 7th Street community, the event benefits the Center for Belgian Culture, 1608 7th St., and its work to keep Belgian heritage alive. Bill Cornelis, this year's Belgian Fest chairman, told John Marxm "It's a tradition-filled place that needs to remain part of the community. The Belgian Fest is vital to making sure the center continues to do that.'' He's right. It's not only educational, it's a lot of fun, so make a date to enjoy such Belgian traditions as rolle bolle, music, beer, waffles and lace-making.
To find out more and learn about this historic Flemish neighborhood, visit http://www.belgianmuseumquadcities.org/.
Jeers to the ongoing inability of Illinois leaders to attack the crippling public pension crisis. Whether you blame the Illinois Constitution, the courts, or those leaders' failure to make the hard choices necessary, this much is certain: While the growing pension crisis goes unaddressed, it continues to cost state and local government -- i.e. taxpayers -- every day in countless ways.
That includes harming our ability to grow ourselves out of our financial woes. Warren Buffet had this to say about the impact of unfunded public pension liabilities, according to a transcript of a Feb. 15 episode of CNBC's "Squaw Box":
You have free articles remaining.
"If I were relocating into some state that had a huge unfunded pension plan, I’m walking into liabilities. Because, I mean, who knows whether they’re going to get it from the corporate income tax or my employees, you know, with personal income taxes or what. ... And those are big numbers, really big numbers."
And, he added, when you consider what states will have to do to fix their pensions mess, "Why do I want to build a plant there that has to sit there for 30 or 40 years?"
Buffett declined to name names when asked if he was talking about Illinois and New Jersey. But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had no trouble reading between the lines. According to the Center Square, DeSantis told the board of the Enterprise Florida, a public-private economic development partnership he leads, that trips are planned to Illinois to try to poach businesses from our state.
It's not DeSantis' first hunting expedition. In February, he went to New York on a similar foray, much to the consternation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who called what DeSantis was doing "stealing." The unapologetic poacher's response was telling: "I'm not stealing anybody -- you are driving people away." Take heed, Illinois.
Cheers to Geneseo leaders working to renovate Richmond Hill Park. The effort began in 2017, when a design group was hired to develop a master plan. With input from the community and the city, an impressive $5.4 million multi-phase vision was created. Now, thanks to grants and the city's decision to commit $200,000 to the project, supporters are about halfway to the $1,225,000 needed to create such amenities as a new children’s playground; a new park shelter; new basketball, pickleball, and bags courts; and a new parking area. A tennis court also is possible.
How can you help make it all happen? Geneseo has received a $200,000 matching grant from the Geneseo Community Foundation, so every $1 you give turns into $2. To double your gift and help complete the community's vision for Phase 1 of a new Richmond Hill Park, make your donations at Geneseo City Hall, 115 South Oakwood Ave. (309-944-6419); leave them at Central Bank earmarked for the Richmond Hill Project; or pay via PayPal at the city website: www.cityofgeneseo.com.