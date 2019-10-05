CHEERS to the Moline-Coal Valley School Board and the two dozen people who took advantage of the second in the school district’s series of community conversations.
According to our story by education reporter Nicole Lauer, topics discussed Tuesday included student behavior tracking, technology concerns. overcrowding at some elementary buildings, and inequity of class sizes between district elementary schools.
The meeting at the Boys & Girls Club of the Mississippi Valley Teen Center included Superintendent Rachel Savage, board President Sangeetha Rayapati, and board member Andrew Waeyaert.
We salute the district for holding the sessions and parents, community members and others who have attended them. If you missed the first two opportunities to engage directly with district leaders, don't worry: Two more conversations nights are scheduled for:
– 7 p.m. March 3 at the YMCA’S Spirit, Mind and Body Center, 1811 53rd St., Moline.
– 12 p.m. April 7 at the Java Lab, Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline.
Can't make those, either? More are on tap, Savage says.
In a time when parental involvement is on the decline, efforts like this to provide a free exchange of ideas outside the traditional formal school board meeting environment are welcome and ripe for duplication in other districts.
JEERS to the market forces that are threatening farmers and helping lead to the planned Nov. 18 layoffs of 160 production workers at Deere & Co.'s Davenport Works and East Moline Harvester Works.
With ongoing weather-related concerns and the trade war over agriculture, farmers are expected to invest far less in large equipment purchases.
Because of decreased customer demand, Deere lowered its expectations for sales and net income this fiscal year, Ken Golden, director of global public relations at Deere, said Tuesday.
How long these indefinite layoffs will last is unknown. But Golden did offer encouraging words about the continued good health of the global farm implement leader. "Despite uncertainties of current market conditions, we remain confident in our business strategy and long-term future," he said.
As for the soon-to-be-laid-off workers, our hearts go out to them and their families in the uncertain days ahead. And we hope for a swift, peaceful resolution of the trade dispute between China and the U.S. that is depressing global markets and clobbering Illinois farmers and U.S. manufacturers.
CHEERS and welcome to the Figge Art Museum's incoming executive director Michelle Hargrave. The current deputy director of the New Britain Museum of American Art in New Britain, Conn., is expected to begin her new job on Dec. 9.
Board members say she was the unanimous choice to lead the Figge into the future. Ken Koupal, president of the Figge Board of Trustees, said in a Tuesday release, “Her experience and leadership abilities combine nicely with our opportunity to take the Figge to the next level as a regional resource and cultural center for the Quad-Cities.”
CHEERS, too, to Carmen Darland, the former Quad City Arts CEO, for once again stepping up when the arts community needed her. She's been serving as interim director of the Figge since Tim Schiffer resigned the post on July 31 after seven years on the jobs.
JEERS to the foreboding message behind Tuesday's Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com headline: "Winter strikes early; parts of Montana hit with 2 feet of snow in storm."
"Big deal," you say. "Montana is used to that kind of thing." Maybe, but not a blizzard this brutal or this early. Reports say the blizzard forced many Montana schools to take their earliest snow day in memory, while plunging temperatures froze crops across the Rocky Mountains.
As we don sweaters and jackets now that fall weather has arrived in the Quad-Cities -- at least temporarily -- Montana's mess is a reminder, as if we in the Midwest needed one, that winter is rushing toward us, whether we're ready for it or not.