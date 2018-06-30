Cheers to the Moline-Coal Valley School Board for reserving space for next year’s May 24 Moline High School graduation in the blessedly cool and spacious TaxSlayer Center.
By moving the ceremony out of Wharton Field House next year, the district would be breaking a longstanding tradition. Good. It’s past time an uncomfortable old tradition made way for a new and better one.
The broiling conditions at this year’s commencement clearly were fresh in the minds of Superintendent Lanty McGuire and board members as they weighed whether to join United Township High School District, the Rock Island-Milan School District, some Iowa-side schools and higher-education institutions in the area in moving graduations to the Moline arena.
In addition to air conditioning, TaxSlayer also offers more space for families and a better sound system.
It’s not free.
But the $13,000 price tag (which includes the $3,000 the district already pays Moline Police for security) is worth it.
Like board member Erin Waldron-Smith, we believe hardworking students “are not getting the honor and ceremony they deserve” in the old digs.
It’s past time they were relocated.
Jeers to the latest embarrassing development in the ongoing battle over the new and old Rock Island County courthouses. The most recent bit of bad news, like just about everything else connected with the courthouse saga, will once again hit taxpayers squarely in their pocketbooks.
This week, we learned that the county recorder’s office cannot be moved as planed from the old courthouse to the Rock Island County Office Building.
An engineer reportedly said the new second floor space already being remodeled can’t handle the weight of the office’s historic records collection. “We are kind of like collateral damage,” Fisher said of her office. “We still need a place to go.”
The aborted move of her office is just the latest fallout from RICo’s continued transition from the Rock Island County Courthouse to the Rock Island County Justice Center Annex now under construction.
The battle over the fate of the old building is well-documented and ongoing. Particularly contentious is the effort to raze the 123-year-old courthouse. It has divided the community and the county board which has yet to reach consensus regarding its fate.
So we can understand why county board chair Kenneth “Moose” Maranda warned board members in a letter about the recorder’s office mess “that finger-pointing and playing the blame game is not helpful and only contributes to the negative perceptions of the county board.”
But that didn’t stop board members from using the new problem to resurrect old grievances over the legal maneuvering employed to allow the Public Building Commission to add a courthouse onto a jail without going to voters for a referendum.
That also is the reason that the recorder’s office couldn’t legally be included in the new annex/courthouse since it serves the county not the courts.
The bottom line for taxpayers, no matter which side you’re on, is this: You will have to pay the bill for the unnecessary remodeling, as well as cover the costs of remodeling the new space the county finds to house this essential office.
Cheers to the letter-writing campaign launched Monday by Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce board member Maria Mier Llaca to get the U.S. Postal Service to make a Hero Street postage stamp.
It won’t be easy.
We’re told the USPS gets 50,000 ideas for stamps each year and only chooses about 50. Clearly, as locals know, the sacrifices of generations of soldiers who hailed from Hero Street make this patriotic sport worthy of the honor. There is nothing like it in anywhere else in the country.
You can help educate the USPS about this one-of-a-kind street of heroes. Write a letter making the case for a Hero Street stamp and send it to the Citizen’s Stamp Advisory Committee, 475 E. L’Enfant Plaza, SW, Room 3300, Washington, DC. 20260-3501.