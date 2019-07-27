Cheers and welcome to the Q-C visitors in town for today's 45th Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Every Bix has been special, of course, but this one is both memorable and bittersweet because it will be Ed Froehlich's last as race director after 40 years at the helm.
This year's Quad-City Times Bix, dubbed "Give Ed a Shout," is expected to be crowded with past runners and winners in town to salute Froehlich for his leadership in growing the race into a can't-miss international event. This year's race also will be the last one for one of Froehlich's top lieutenants. Ellen Hermiston is stepping down after 30 years as operations director.
We're pleased to extend our thanks to Froehlich and Hermiston for their remarkable effort and dedication, which helped put the Bix on the international map. If you see them today, please add your cheers to the chorus and raise a glass for all they've done to make the Quad-City Times Bix 7 a world-class event.
Cheers to the newest addition to a rapidly expanding Bend on the Mighty Mississippi in East Moline. Combine, a Bass Street restaurant, marked its first week in business, serving lunch and dinner at The Bend Event Center. The building is next to the Murphy Park band shell and sits just in front of the towering Hyatt House/Hyatt Place hotel complex.
Fans of Bass Street Chop House in Moline will find a scaled-backed menu. But a trip to the restaurant for lunch this week suggests Combine won't skimp on the quality and service diners have come to expect from the upscale Moline restaurant.
"The Bend is a amazing site and will have a huge impact locally,'' Dave Harrop, managing general partner of Bass Street Restaurants, predicts.
Combine not only is sharing space at The Bend Event Center, it is the center's official events caterer.
"It's a great combination for us; it's in the same building as the Events Center and on the same property as a hotel with a great brand," he told reporter John Marx. "The Bend is already a busy place, but it is ever-changing and growing. We feel we are part of something special.''
You can find out more or reserve a table at https://www.bassstreetcombine.com/
Jeers to a mass, and we believe unnecessary strip search at a downstate women's correctional facility that has become a federal case. Clearly, a 7th U.S. Circuit Court panel that rejected a constitutional challenge to the 2012 search at the Lincoln Correctional Center relied on precedent when it ruled 2-1 that prisoner strip searches do not violate the 4th Amendment right to be free from unreasonable search and seizures. A consequence of incarceration, after all, is that prisoners lose some of their precious rights.
But the ruling did not address whether IDOC was justified in forcing 200 inmates at the state women's prison to strip and bend over for cavity searches in full view of guards and other prison staff. Strip searches often are necessary to maintain security and ensure the safety of guards and prisoners within prison walls. Our problem with this search is that it wasn't in response to any threat. It was a training exercise.
The U.S. Supreme Court may be asked to address that issue, if the women appeal. But why wait? IDOC can do the right thing now by ending baseless "practice" strip searches without impacting its right to employ the practice when there is a valid reason for doing so.
Cheers to the Moline City Council and MetroLINK for advancing a $1.3 million skywalk to connect The Q's passenger train platform, retail space and Element Hotel to the Centre Station bus terminal.
According to Moline City Administrator Lisa Kotter, when it was discovered that $500,000 in grant money remained after construction of the multi-modal complex, the agencies opted to add the skywalk. Bids, however, came in $500,000 higher than expected. MetroLINK agreed to make up the difference, and the city promised to maintain the bridge after it is built. That's no hardship since, Kotter said, Moline "always intended for the city to manage the facility once it’s done, and clean it and maintain it." The resolution approved this week put the deal in writing.
Now, all we need is the trains.