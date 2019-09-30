With tonight's midnight deadline for our 24th Guest Columnist contest rushing toward us, this is our last call for local writers to contribute to our Viewpoints pages for the next year.
Up to five writers will be selected to serve at least six months, writing one column every five weeks. Pay is $25 per column.
If you'd like to be considered, please make sure you do not miss tonight's deadline. Late entries won't be considered. Additional details and rules follow.
QUALIFICATIONS: Have strong opinions and express them well.
TOPICS: The sky is the limit, with one proviso: Writers must write about local or regional issues.
You have free articles remaining.
WHO CAN APPLY: The contest is open to anyone, except current officeholders, candidates for office, political party leaders, and single-issue activists.
HOW TO APPLY: Submit an original column of 600 words or fewer that has not been published before either in print or online, a short biography, and a brief outline of other issues you might want to address in future columns. Applications missing any of these items will not be judged. Sign your opinion. No pseudonyms.
HOW TO SUMBIT: Email column and supporting material to letters@qconline.com (please put "guest columnist contest" in the subject line).
DEADLINE: Entries received after midnight TONIGHT, won't be judged.