Editorial: War with Iran?

Are we on the brink of war with Iran?

President Trump's decision to approve an airstrike last week killing Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general, has prompted millions in that country to protest — and brought promises of retaliation by their government.

The administration says it killed Soleimani because he was planning an "imminent" attack and that he is a terrorist who has been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Americans are safer as a result.

Trump critics, meanwhile, are claiming the opposite: that Americans are in greater danger, that a previously divided Iran now has a common enemy, and we are closer to another big Middle East war.

There is no doubt we're in a dangerous spot. We'd like to know why.

The War Powers Act requires that Congress be notified within 48 hours of such action, and it was. But the notification came in classified form.

Since then, there has been a battle of talking heads.

It seems to us before we are asked to support a war, or the strike that may have brought us to closer to it, we ought to know what precipitated it.