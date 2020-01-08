Editorial: War with Iran?

Are we on the brink of war with Iran?
President Trump's decision to approve an airstrike last week killing Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general, has prompted millions in that country to protest — and brought promises of retaliation by their government.
The administration says it killed Soleimani because he was planning an "imminent" attack and that he is a terrorist who has been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Americans are safer as a result.
Trump critics, meanwhile, are claiming the opposite: that Americans are in greater danger, that a previously divided Iran now has a common enemy, and we are closer to another big Middle East war.
There is no doubt we're in a dangerous spot. We'd like to know why.
The War Powers Act requires that Congress be notified within 48 hours of such action, and it was. But the notification came in classified form.
You have free articles remaining.
Since then, there has been a battle of talking heads.
It seems to us before we are asked to support a war, or the strike that may have brought us to closer to it, we ought to know what precipitated it.
Nobody is crying for Soleimani. He was undoubtedly our enemy. But there is a reason the Bush and Obama administrations declined to take him out previously. Both administrations reasoned that killing such a general would dramatically elevate the risk of a wider conflict. And in the end, they decided it wasn't worth it.
We do not dismiss the possibility that things have changed, that risks of doing nothing were outweighed by action. But so far no adequate explanation has been given. Pompeo again dodged the question on Tuesday.
We believe that it is up to members of Congress, in both parties, to continue pushing for answers. And it is not enough to just say Soleimani was a bad guy. He's been a bad guy for a long time, including the last three years of the Trump administration.
In the immediate aftermath of the strike, the administration, including the president, said we were at "imminent" risk. We deserve to know what that risk was and why this particular action was the right thing to do to eliminate it.
If we are on the way to war with Iran, we ought to know the reasons.