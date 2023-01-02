Editorial: In dropping Iowa, Democrats pivot away from rural America

The message to Iowa from the Democratic National Committee in December was clear: Rural Americans are a lost cause.

In early December, Democrats, led by President Joe Biden, changed the primary election order, which had put Iowa as the first state since 1972. This was a role Iowans performed diligently through their caucus process.

Democrats have removed Iowa from the early primary states. Instead, South Carolina will be the first state in 2024, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan. The new presidential nominating contest calendar is expected to be ratified by the full DNC in early February in Philadelphia.

Here’s the Democrats’ knock on Iowa:

Biden, Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez and others don’t like caucuses because they say the in-person requirement excludes many working-class voters from the process. In a caucus, people spend the better part of election day trying to gather support for their candidates.

Also, so the argument goes, Iowa is not racially diverse enough to be representative of the country and have such an important role in the primary.

And finally, there’s the wreck in the 2020 primary, when results were delayed due to administrative issues and a malfunctioning app. The nation waited for results that didn’t come until after the next state, New Hampshire, had voted. Traditionally, a win in Iowa can supply a shot of momentum to the candidate as it did to such Democrats as Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama.

Before 2020, Iowa Democrats had reported the election results quickly and without issue. But after the 2016 primary, they were forced by the Democratic National Committee to change their process.

Candidate Bernie Sanders pushed party leaders to require caucus states to report raw numbers as well as final numbers. That meant Iowa no longer could simply report the final results as it had for the previous 12 elections and instead had to supply results of the first alignment and second alignment of votes too. That change, along with the use of an app that wasn’t properly vetted, led to the delay in results. It was a mess. But Iowa had reeled off 12 straight elections without such problems.

So the narrative that Iowa lost first-state status due to a bungled 2020 primary doesn’t really stand up under the historical context.

We understand the criticism of the caucus system and that Iowa’s racial makeup is not representative of that of the nation. About 75% of United States residents are white, while 90% of Iowans are white. It makes sense the party would want more people of color involved in the early primary states. But why is New Hampshire, 92% white, in the first five states?

There appears a larger political motive for national Democrats to leave Iowa in the dust, and that is that Iowa no longer is in play. In the past two presidential elections, Iowans went strongly for Trump, and the mid-terms cemented that trend.

But Iowa supported plenty of Democrats: Obama (twice), Al Gore, Bill Clinton (twice) and Michael Dukakis for the presidency.

Most of the new first-five states could be considered battleground states, especially Georgia, Michigan and Nevada. New Hampshire has voted Democrat in the last six elections, but Democrat Hillary Clinton won by less than a percentage point in 2016. South Carolina is the outlier here. It’s a red state, even more red than Iowa. No Democrat running for president has cracked even 45% of the vote in South Carolina in recent decades. So, why South Carolina?

We think Biden chose South Carolina because that was the state that put him on a path to the nomination in 2020. Biden came in fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire before South Carolina gave him a win and the momentum to earn the nomination. It’s political payback.

Democratic leaders can tout having more diverse, battleground states (with some exceptions) in their first five. But those gains don’t come without losses.

In particular, rural Americans have lost their voice among early states. Iowa offered rural representation and, in fact, is closer to the national average of rural-to-urban residents than any of the new first five states.

According to the U.S. Census, the United States has an average of 93 people per square mile. Iowa has 57 people per square mile. The next closest state to the national average is New Hampshire with 154 per square mile. South Carolina, Michigan and Georgia all have 170 or more people per square mile. While Nevada is even less densely populated than Iowa, nearly all of its population comes from the metro areas of Las Vegas and Reno.

The removal of Iowa from the DNC's first five primary states is a clear pivot toward urban voters and away from rural voters.

About 20 percent of the nation is rural, according to the Census. That’s an important swath of the country and makes up 43% of Iowa, where farms and small towns create the state's backbone.

Iowa Democrats have had a good run vetting Democratic candidates over the past 50 years. And those candidates — who spoke from straw bales, frequented diners and came face-to-face with humble, practical, earnest and friendly Iowans — had the opportunity to come away with a sense of what rural America is all about. Democrats will lose that in 2024. And that's a shame.

We appreciate that Republicans will keep Iowa as its first primary state. The welcome mat is out.