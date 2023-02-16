Our stories outlive us.

And Bill Wundram’s stories … well, the word infinity comes to mind.

Since the announcement of the beloved Quad-City Times columnist’s death Tuesday at age 98, friends, colleagues and readers have poured out their heart-felt stories of Bill, filling newspapers pages, newscasts and social media threads. The volume, like his career, is unmatched.

Here are some excerpts from those who knew him best:

- “He couldn’t bear to not be writing.”

- “He lived and loved better than most.”

- “His was a work ethic without compare.”

- “Bill had a zest for life that was unequaled.”

- “He was the last survivor of a bygone era.”

- “Bill was a cornerstone personality the Quad-Cities will never forget.”

- “Bill was a consummate story teller with a bottomless passion for his craft.”

It’s fitting upon the passing of such a master story teller that a wave of stories would come washing back from the people with whom he connected over his 74-year career.

As his former colleague Deb Braiser put it, “For more than 70 years, Bill Wundram was the voice of Davenport, writing about its triumphs and travails as a cub reporter, editor and columnist for the Quad-City Times and its predecessors.”

For the Quad-City Times and its predecessor, the Democrat, Bill cut a wide and impactful swath. From covering tragic plane crashes to interviewing celebrities such as Bob Hope, being flown by Walt Disney to his California headquarters, to asking Vice President Al Gore what he had in his pocket, Bill had a varied and vibrant career. And he kissed pigs at farm shows, conducted the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra and led “I’m with Bill” tours in places such as Tahiti, Egypt and Vietnam.

Bill was most known as a columnist. For 36 of his 39 years as such he wrote seven columns a week. That’s a tremendous pace and a frequency not believed to be replicated in American journalism, as Alma Gaul reported in 2018 when Bill retired at age 93.

Some of Bill’s stories are bound. Bill wrote or contributed to 13 books. The 13th was “One More Time,” a collection of favorite columns. A 14th, produced by the staff: “The Book of Bill,” was published in 2009.

Bill, himself, was a celebrity.

“He was so engaged in the community,” remembers former Executive Editor Dan Hayes, who worked with Wundram for 54 years. “He couldn’t buy socks at J.C. Penney without being asked to sign autographs. He went to church socials. He was in great demand.”

And connected with people through his columns and stories, but also in-person.

“His face would light up when someone would walk in and people would just glow,” recalled Haynes. “It’s difficult to understand the impact he had. He made everybody feel special … and he would remember them.”

The Quad-City Times won’t forget Bill Wundram. A bronze statue of Wundram stands outside of the newspaper office at East 4th Street and River Drive designated as Bix Plaza, which recognizes his work in developing the Quad-City Times Bix-7 race. A block of LeClaire Street west of the Times is designated as "Wundram Way." A pocket park at East 4th and Iowa streets was also named after him.

Inside the newspaper officer is Wundram Auditorium and many photos and front pages bearing the image of the man who made his mark at our newspaper in our Quad-Cities.

Hayes said Bill “could see stories where nobody else could see them.”

Rest in peace, Bill. Thanks for everything, but, most of all, for the stories.