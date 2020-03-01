Wooten: Democratic race reaches critical point this week

This weekend, we are caught between the forces of nature and the tumult of politics. Writing before the results of the South Carolina primary and just ahead of the Super Tuesday vote, one cannot say anything specific about the results, but generalities will serve.
When it comes to Nature, there is almost too much going on. The rapidly spreading coronavirus properly occupies our thoughts, but of no less consequence is the widespread and almost continual flooding of England, the steady sinking of Indonesia’s capital city, and the rapid melting at both poles feeding the unstoppable rise of oceans.
Coronavirus (covid-19) is also muddling our politics, with CDC professionals and Trump’s appointees clearly not yet on the same page. So far, we have at least 60 cases reported within U.S. boundaries, including at least one patient that had not been abroad or in contact with known cases. The president’s principal concern seems to be the affect the disease may have on the stock market.
Meanwhile, coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world. Any figures I can cite will be out of date by the time you read this. It is also hard to say anything until we have the means of testing for covid-19. Fortunately Illinois is one of a handful of states with that ability. Two cases have already surfaced in Chicago, which I visited Thursday, not shaking hands.
Where this intersects with politics is the dramatic shrinking of government and the substitution of Trump loyalists for trained professionals. The government has shed some 1,600 scientists across all departments, diminishing our ability to get factual data which might conflict with gut instinct. Trump kept his promise to "drain the swamp,” but all those snakes, toads, and alligators were brought in run government agencies.
After all the ink that has been spilled over climate change it seems almost pointless to add more. But it is worth noting that carbon levels in the atmosphere now register 414.40 parts per million, a rise from 408.78 ppm four months ago. The last time the world saw a number this high was three million years ago, when seas were 60 feet higher. This means that, unless we come up with some dramatic means of taking carbon out of the air - and stop addIng to it - we can count on steadily rising to that level again. At minimum.
As for England’s watery travail, some rivers have flooded five times in the last four months. A deep low has been parked to the west, sending heavy rain and near-hurricane force winds across the island. It has moved north, but the winds continue. Here at home, the capricious system that threatened us with record snow moved south and east. That surprise was but a sample of how tough it is to track weather patterns as the globe continue to warm.
But we were talking about politics. Here, an immediate concern is the Democratic primary which reaches a potentially critical point this week. The question is whether or not Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders can take a commanding lead over his rivals. If he does, then the Democrats are heading for the same kind of train wreck that upended the Republican Party in 2016.
It may not be too late, but only if some dramatic changes - and sacrifice of personal ambitions - take place. It’s a matter of numbers. Unless several candidates drop out, Bernie will win the nomination and lose the general election. That’s not set in concrete, you understand. Trump may yet do something so disastrous that he can’t lie his way out of it. But that’s a very long shot. If his base has stayed with him this long, they obviously don’t care how destructive he gets.
What has to happen is that Amy Klobuchar drops out but remains as the obvious vice-presidential choice. Elizabeth Warren, who, like Hillary before her, is the most competent person in the field, also has to yield. Misogyny is still stronger than racism. Besides, her continued presence in the senate is essential if we are to maintain any reasonable form of regulated capitalism.
Then, it’s down to the three Bs: Biden, Buttigieg, and Bloomberg; three moderates who can deliver Bernie’s aspirations without destroying the economy. But we must quickly get down to one. Even that may not get the job done. Elections run on emotions, not careful thinking. If passion predominates, it will be Bernie versus Trump; guaranteeing four more years of unhinged, ineffective leadership, whoever wins.
Unhappily we don’t get to choose between agonizing over Nature or politics. We are stuck with both.
Don Wooten, of Rock Island, is a longtime broadcaster and former Illinois state senator; donwooten29@gmail.com