Wooten: Covid-19 is painful for all

Living a covid life: it isn’t easy.
In the two months since our government began to take this pandemic seriously, a lot has changed. Who could have guessed, when the virus was first announced to the world in early January, that our daily lives would be so dramatically altered?
Businesses and schools closing down; air travel almost disappearing; sheltering-in-place and mask-wearing a new social norm; banks and selected services offering drive-in service only; Congress suddenly abandoning its demonizing of deficit spending to throw trillions at the problem while the administration refuses to take either responsibility or action to deal with the pandemic.
Fearful of being stuck with the blame, the president lateraled the problem to the states. Governors were left to deal piecemeal with a national emergency, which meant that, ultimately, it was up to individual citizens to police the situation. Depending on where you lived, you had either orders, suggestions, or hopes to guide you. In the end, it was up to you and me to protect the nation.
Needless to say, the response has varied. Now that we have registered a minimum of 100,000 deaths (the actual figure is thousands higher) and infections rise in the south and midwest as they decline slightly on the coasts, where do we go from here?
There has always been a strong contrarian streak in Americans, so it is not surprising to find many who resist what is alleged to be the new norm in behavior. When I first ventured out to the grocery store, in mask and gloves, I expected to be laughed at - and I was. The next week, half the customers were masked; a week further, all were. We were adapting.
Living in a community divided between two states, it has been instructive to note the difference. One radio guest coming over from Davenport, remarked how the light the traffic was in Rock Island. When I ventured across the river, I found 53rd Avenue still busy, just not clogged. Last Saturday I went to Barnes and Noble to pick up a book I needed. While waiting for it to be placed on the curbside table, I watched dozens of people streaming in and out of North Park, only two wearing masks; no one seemed worried about social distancing.
We are easing up, even though it seems too early to do so. True, the hot spots in the midwest are prisons, meatpacking plants, and homes for the elderly. I guess knowledge of that breeds assurance that, unless you are in one of those groups, you are not in danger. If you think about it, that doesn’t mean you’re exempt from infection; but critical thinking is hard when all you want to do is get out of the house.
Being closeted with a family can be difficult. Even the most loving, in continuing close company with others, can occasionally lose it. The new adage: “The family that stays together, frays together.” We have had confirmation of this in a rise of domestic violence cases.
A sudden stop in normal activity can be disorienting. I recall how odd it felt when I retired from managing WVIK, from dividing a day’s activities into 15-minute increments of diverse duties to doing almost nothing. Further retiring from various boards to stay at home to tend Bernadette as she struggled with extreme osteoporosis was like entering a vacuum. The deceleration required considerable adjustment.
Now retired, I find staying at home almost pleasurable. There is a lot to do here, but no pressure to get it done. That means I cannot gauge the pressure you may be under. That pressure varies from person to person, household to household, but it is real and not easy to handle. The situation we are in demands some degree of heroism from everyone and it should be acknowledged.
True, it is those who are suffering and those who risk their lives to alleviate that suffering who pay the greater price, But the pandemic exacts its cost, from businesses which will fail, from those who lose everything in losing their job, from children missing part of their childhood in school and play, even from political figures who have trouble separating the individual good from the community good (not to mention their own political future); there is pain for all.
We really don’t know exactly how this devastating virus will develop or even how to deal with it. The president has left it up to us to find a balance between what we want to do and what we need to do - and even that is ambiguous at best. So far, so good. But how much farther must we go?
Don Wooten is a former Illinois state senator and a regular columnist. Email him at: donwooten4115@gmail.com.
