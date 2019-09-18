To start off this column, I have a confession to make. This paper’s esteemed columnist, Shane Brown, published a column approximately a month ago, detailing his experience at a local trivia event.
Shane (no relation to myself, despite our very distinctive shared last name) came in to the event finding the emcee woefully unprepared, having not set up the PA system beforehand.
Seeing the emcee panicking, Shane decided to graciously help out this emcee and attempt to set up the public address system for him. Shane did so, saving this emcee from the embarrassment of having to run an event without a microphone. After descending from the podium, Shane then missed a step, hurt his foot, and needed to be taken home, missing the very trivia event that he enabled.
That emcee was me.
I felt incredibly guilty, and still do, for having had to enlist Shane’s help at all. He is my friend but I should be better with a fairly simple PA system, and I should have had it set up in the first place.
I also feel bad for making him miss the event; he would have enjoyed it. His team did fine; Shane plays on the best trivia team in the Quad-Cities, whose members I count as friends and with whom I often play.
They won going away. But it was an inauspicious start to what was otherwise a very fine event. (The only other “problem” that night came from some good-natured members of the group the event was benefiting, most of whom live in East Moline. They teasingly called me a “traitor” for having grown up as a United Township High School Panther and now working for Moline’s football team. It was all in very good fun.)
On a more serious note, this story does illustrate part of the fun of presenting trivia events, which I’ve done a number of times. Something always goes wrong, and there are always last-minute adjustments to be made.
These are normally taken in stride, as they’re community events done on an irregular basis, at many different venues, to raise funds for small but very worthy causes. Most of the people playing are even willing to pitch in, and they normally only heckle me a small bit when I make a mistake. (Heckling the announcer, it should be said, is a time-honored tradition. As the announcer, one must learn to give as good as you get.)
Which leads me to another point I would make about these events: the questions are not written to stump the players or make them feel stupid. There is no fun in an event where no one knows anything or they are guessing all of the time. But likewise, there’s no fun in an event where every question is “Who is the president of the United States?”
The point is that there’s a challenge, but that people can get the questions as part of a team. We don’t always get that balance right; it’s tough and I always want to do better. But we want to lean on the side of people leaving feeling satisfied.
Happy people are more generous with their money -- these are fundraisers -- and the events are normally on a Friday or Saturday night, put on for people trying to have a bit of fun at the end of the week. So go easy on the announcer, at least if it’s me, and come out to an event this weekend or next.
And give a shoutout to my trusty sound guy, who would go through any pain for good trivia.