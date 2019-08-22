A new attitude is becoming mainstream in leftist America. It is an anti-police, anti-ICE and anti-law-enforcement attitude. It is producing fell consequences.
The FBI states that in 2018, 55 police officers died as the result of felonious acts. Firearms were used to murder 51 of those officers. In 2019, through July 8, 24 officers have been shot to death.
Do you recall the Black Lives Matter video where the "protesters" chanted, "Pigs in a Blanket, Fry 'em like Bacon?" Or a second one, where New York "protestors" chanted, "What do we want? Dead cops. When do we want it? Now." (See https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/Eric-Garner-Manhattan-Dead-Cops-Video-Millions-March-Protest-285805731.html.)
Now there's a new game in New York. When the police arrive to answer a call for assistance, crowds gather and douse them with buckets of water (https://www.foxnews.com/us/new-york-police-pelted-objects-drenched-water-video-reprehensible).
On July 1, Dante DeBlasio, the 21-year-old son of New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio, penned an op-ed which appeared in USA Today. He recounted his visit to San Francisco at age 18:
"I ... found myself walking through a neighborhood called the Tenderloin. All the storefront windows had bars on them, there was a man on one street yelling at passersby, trying to goad them into a fight, and homeless people were openly doing hard drugs on the sidewalk. But honestly, I wasn’t that scared. I was from Brooklyn, and I truly believed that I knew how to carry myself well enough not to be messed with. And due to the sheer force of my confidence, nobody messed with me (it also probably doesn’t hurt to be 6’3”)."
He eventually arrived at his friend's home. "In fact, the only time I felt fear during that entire night was at the very end of the walk ... at the keypad outside my family friend’s apartment building. My hosts had texted me the code ... but there were no instructions, so I was just standing there with my suitcase and ... pressing different buttons.
"I had been standing there for about 10 minutes when a police cruiser slowly rolled down the empty block. I figured it must be heading somewhere else but, no, it pulled over right in front of me. For years, I had been aware of the fear I caused as a young black man -- I had seen people cross the street to avoid me, I had been followed around stores -- yet I could still hardly believe someone thought that I was trying to break into a home. But ... somebody had called the police on me."
Dante is a mixed-race person. His wariness of the police is understandable. By the time he was in eighth grade, he had been instructed by his father and cousins to be extra-polite and deliberate when addressing police officers; not funny or casual. He also had been cautioned to avoid sudden movements, back-talking, or reaching for anything without first telling the officer what he was about to do. He was warned that small mistakes could result in his being arrested or even shot.
These were commonsense instructions. My dad told me essentially the same thing. But while being wary or respectful when confronted by a policeman is acting with commonsense, dousing officers, chanting that you want dead cops, assaulting officers or murdering them are all acts animated by hatred.
Drive the police out of your neighborhood; then what? Who will intervene to stop wife beating or the armed robbery at the 7-Eleven? Or keep the drug dealers and gang-bangers from selling cocaine at your front door? Or stop street gangs from shooting it out outside your home?
Read again Dante's description of the Tenderloin District. Do you want to live in a town with all home and business windows barred? Where thugs on the street goad passersby to fight? Where the homeless are openly doing hard drugs on every corner?
Is living in a Tenderloin District as described by Dante preferable to treating police officers with civility? What if officers refuse to come when you really need them?
Nine people were murdered in Dayton in the 32 seconds before the police killed the killer. How many more would have died had there been no police?
And now six officers were shot in Philadelphia, while the crowd taunted, and yelled at officers who were facing gunfire, according to CBS3 reporter Alexandria Hoff who was at the scene. (https://www.newsweek.com/philadelphia-shooting-crowd-taunted-police-report-1454473).