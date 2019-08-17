From the Gay 90s well into the Roaring 20s, Rock Island’s Black Hawk Watch Tower was the first and largest amusement park west of Chicago.
The park was located at what is now Black Hawk State Park. The park was developed under the direction of James F. Lardner, a director of the Davenport and Rock Island Railway Co.
The railway had purchased the site from Bailey Davenport, the son of Col. George Davenport. The Chicago-owned railway company sold its holdings to local people who organized the Tri-City Railway Co. in 1895. It ran the amusement park to promote streetcar use on Sundays and evenings.
Black Hawk Watch Tower boasted such thrills as the famous “Shoot the Chutes” slide into the Rock River. There were hot air balloon rides; a figure-eight roller coaster; trolley rides, featuring parties on board; a tunnel of love in which riders floated through a dark building; a merry-go-round; swings; a shooting gallery; a bowling alley; tennis courts; billiard and pool hall; and croquet.
The thrilling mile-a-minute slide, “Shoot the Chutes,” was built and patented by J.P. Newberg. A toboggan hooked to a cable went down a greased track built on an incline.
Here's how a Clinton newspaper described the slide:
“Here you start 500 feet above the water on the inclined plane. After the descent begins, the speed increases and the wind whistles past like a tornado. You hang to the boat with one hand and grasp your hat with the other, and you hold your breath to prevent it getting away from you. Then you strike the water and the boat gives a big jump, landing 25 to 60 feet distant right side up with care, and the boatman guides it back to the foot of the chute.” There an electric motor takes you back to the top. The slide was west of the current museum.
The roller coaster, built at a cost of $15,000, was advertised on May 31,1905 as the finest roller coaster in the U.S. The coaster achieved a mile in 55 seconds. The coaster was 300 feet long, 100 feet wide, 60 feet high and included 1,900 feet of track. The ride had four loops. The ride was said to be so exhilarating and addicting that most people who spent the day rode many times.
The park also had a balloon ascension tower, although most people were reluctant to go up. On June 12, 1896, Black Hawk Tower park manager Lardner announced, “Newspaper people as well as outsiders are not climbing over each other to obtain parquet seats in balloons to be sent up July 4 and only two lone gentlemen have signified their willingness to ‘get off the earth’.”
The park was also a popular place for Fourth of July celebrations. On July 4, 1896, 15,000 people gathered to listen to a gypsy vaudeville band and to watch Professor Lockheart’s trained elephants. An evening river festival featured 100 floats decorated with lanterns and fairy lamps.
The late James Lardner, a vice-president of Deere & Co., was a grandson of James F. Lardner, former superintendent of the Tri-City Railway. Several years ago Lardner provided me with access to information kept by Superintendent Lardner. There were many vivid newspaper accounts in the treasure trove he loaned me.