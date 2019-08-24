Black Hawk Watch Tower was an amusement park and a venue for vaudeville acts, Chautauqua events and other cultural attractions.
The park, now the Black Hawk State Historic Site, was active during the Gay 90s and Roaring 20s. (Last week’s column discussed the amusements located there, such as the roller coaster and the water slide that ended in the Rock River.)
On July 4, 1897, performances by the Jubilee Singers and the circus were reported by the newspaper “The Republic.” The newspaper said the events were “attended to suffocation.”
“Often as many as 15,000 a day took the streetcar to Watch Tower Park concerts, operas, vaudeville, open-air theater, fireworks, bowling, target shooting, balloon ascensions, amusement rides and outdoor movies projected on a canvas screen” according to www.blackhawkpark.org.
The Tri-City Railway ran the amusement park to promote streetcar use on Sundays and evenings. A newspaper described the trip from Mt. Ida to the Watch Tower this way:
“You race alongside splendid homes, with the whir of wheels, anxiety is caused by the buzzing electricity as you go down Brady Street hill, then you flash east to the bridge with all the glories of the majestic river with its shimmering lights and tremulous reflections and refractions. After a course between bridges and a wheel through the very heart of our sister city, Rock Island, the long, straight and entrancing ride along the Milan trolley begins as a ride through wood and wild.”
The park’s cultural attractions were similar to those of the famous cultural village of Chautauqua, N.Y. Speakers included William Jennings Bryan, Gen. William Sherman said of the park that he’d “never met its equal.” John Phillip Sousa appeared, as did various famous bands of the era.
Theater and opera performances included “As You Like It,” “Pirates of Penzance,” “Sorcerer,” “The Chimes of Normandy,” and “Mikado.” One thousand seats were reserved for the opera performances in the summer of 1896. A summer pavilion was built in the 1880s followed by a series of inns built where the present lodge stands today. Dining and dancing were popular at the inns.
The park’s attendance diminished along with the trolley business in the 1920s. The park closed around 1925 and was put up for sale to lessen the financial burden on the railway company.
A group of concerned citizens led by John Hauberg were afraid that the park would be parceled out and sold for home sites. Hauberg prepared an illustrated history of the former home of the Sauk Indians and took it to a meeting of the state Legislature. Hauberg made a speech there about the land's future.
“It requires only the removal of the merry-go-round with its grind-organ; the shooting gallery and a few other nuisances after which, by giving wildflowers, etc. a chance, they will cover the ground," he said.
Legislators were convinced and passed a bill authorizing the purchase of the site for use as a state park. It was signed July 1, 1927, by Gov. Len Small (great-grandfather of Len R. Small, former publisher of the Dispatch-Argus.)
Information for this column was provided by the late James Lardner of Bettendorf, vice president of Deere & Co. and grandson of James F. Lardner, former superintendent of the Tri-City Railroad.
Black Hawk State Historic Site is a 208-acre park managed by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources according to the Black Hawk Park website. There are hiking trails along Rock River and through the nature preserve.
The John Hauberg Indian Museum at the park features history of the Sauk and Meskwaki Indians. The Watch Tower Lodge, built by Civilian Conservation Corps, is available for rent for events.