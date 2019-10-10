During the 2016 campaign, President Donald Trump made a number of facile promises, riffing on things that he thought his audience wanted to hear.
The most bizarre was a promise to build a wall along our southern border that Mexico would pay for.
Steve Bannon, who did a lot of thinking for Trump, goaded him into keeping that promise. When Trump was ready to bend to reality and waffle on the wall, fury erupted and -- worst of all -- criticism. He did an immediate about-face and we have been stuck with that meaningless objective ever since.
Many of those spontaneous promises have fallen by the wayside, including a national infrastructure building program, something that would be really useful, but impossible to achieve with a Republican majority in Congress. Ditto for a pathway to citizenship for The Dreamers.
The tax cut for the wealthy (it was not sold on those terms) was a slam-dunk. The promise to curb government regulations has been carried out with a vengeance, with savage cuts to programs essential to life, health, and safety.
One promise -- however impractical -- that resonated across the political spectrum was to get our troops out of the Middle East, especially Syria and Iraq. That was something President Barack Obama tried to do, but was stymied by the fact that we had enlisted the Kurds to help us and they responded with fervor and effectiveness. To withdraw would be to leave them to the tender mercies of their mortal enemy, the Turks; something, in conscience, we could not do.
Now, it appears that Trump, in last Sunday’s private telephone chat with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s new dictator, agreed to do just that. This accomplished something that his past transgressions could not: aroused the anger of the Republican Senate, along with the Defense Department and anyone who has knowledge of and interest in the matter. Or a conscience about betraying an ally.
That outrage was even closer to the Oval Office. Newsweek quoted a National Security Council source “with direct knowledge” of the call, claiming that Trump “was rolled”:
"President Trump was definitely out-negotiated and only endorsed the troop withdraw to make it look like we are getting something -- but we are not getting something. The U.S. national security has entered a state of increased danger for decades to come because the president has no spine and that's the bottom line.”
Realizing that he was in deep trouble, the president tried to twitter his way out of the mess:
"As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I've done before!), They must, with Europe and others, watch over the captured ISIS fighters and families . . . it is time now for others in the region, some of great wealth, to protect their own territory.”
Trump caved. The Turks crossed the border and the Kurds are now fighting for their lives and land. How can we atone for this sellout of allies who have spent five years fighting our battles for us? No problem. Erdogan will visit the White House next month for a handshake and photo-op. That should settle things. It will help if he also patronizes the Trump Towers in Istanbul.
Erdogan and other strong men across the globe have taken the measure of our president and know they may proceed as they wish. (In prudence, they should first check with Vladimir Putin.) Recall that both Russia and Iran wanted the United States out of Syria and Iraq. One reckless phone call has given them their wish.
Since hostilities began in 2014, Kurds have lost 400,000 lives; we suffered 16 killed and 60 wounded. We have left those who fought for us to the mercy of a country that classifies them as terrorists. Not to worry. If the Turks go too far, Trump threatens them with economic sanctions. What, exactly, is the exchange rate of blood for money?
The president’s capricious sacrifice of people who trusted us is shameful. We feel that shame as a nation, but it is an emotion to which he is immune.
After all, there is an upside to the disgrace: He kept a promise.