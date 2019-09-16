American astronauts have rocketed into space since Alan Shepard first left the launching pad in 1961. Since that time, the missions have been longer, the journeys have covered many more miles and the personal risks continue to be secondary to the adventure at hand.
This is not a column about the science of space exploration or about those who showed us the Right Stuff. It’s one where I wonder what astronauts might think about during their long journeys through the vast reaches of our solar system.
As they hurtle through the endless darkness, there must be times when an astronaut’s work is done and he or she has time to reflect and to ponder the great concerns, mysteries and conundrums of our time.
If I were housed in a tiny capsule moving at an incredible speed through space, one of my first thoughts would be of the sheer infinity of it all.
Our own solar system extends into a galaxy, which is an infinitesimal portion of the larger universe, which contains an infinite number of galaxies.
The incredible and unending concept of an infinite universe has always been an overwhelming fact for me to accept. It seems that everything should have both a beginning and an end. Things seem much more appropriate that way.
A universe that has infinite and continually expanding boundaries has always been an unsettling image for me to try to picture and grasp and, as an astronaut with a lot of time to think, I’d guess that I’d return to this topic in ways that would be unsettling once again.
What’s just beyond the outer edge of an ever-expanding boundary? And we can only wonder if there are other universes out there -- and if all the multi-verses are contained in something yet unnamed that’s even larger than a universe, if that’s even possible. Pass me an Excedrin, please.
That brings me to another difficult-to-accept and -understand issue: the concept of time.
If science is right, everything began with the Big Bang, which is the prevailing cosmological model that marked the origin of the observable universe. (I refer you to the movie “Inherit the Wind” for an explanation as to how religion and science can co-exist with regard to creation.)
At the moment of “singularity,” approximately 13.7 billion years ago, the entire universe instantly expanded from an entity smaller than an electron to everything that can be detected today.
Before the Big Bang, there was nothing. After the Big Bang, there was everything. I try hard to visualize what exactly was going on before the Big Bang. How do you visualize absolutely nothing -- without it resulting in a bit of a dizzy spell?
Then, in 1916, Albert Einstein published his Theory of General Relativity and introduced the concept of “space-time,” in which space and time are somehow facets of the same thing. Extra-Strength Excedrin, please.
And, since I’d have all the time I’d need to ponder possibilities that will likely never be explained to me, I’d wonder if anyone anywhere was experimenting with time travel, teleportation, weather control and/or the study of deceased extra-terrestrials at a secret location somewhere near Roswell, New Mexico. If you can imagine it, it may not be completely out of the realm of possibility, right?
Getting down to essentials, I feel that the majority of any astronaut’s thoughts out there in space would be thoughts of the single thing any one of us would be thinking about at a time like that -- and those are thoughts of returning home.
Since home is where your heart generally is, the hope of a safe journey home would be the strongest, most constant thought of all. And that’s pretty much the way it is with any journey we take in life.